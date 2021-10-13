York Catholic takes giant stride toward York-Adams Division III girls' volleyball crown

RYAN VANDERSLOOT

Based on the previous meeting, there wasn’t much to be concerned about for York Catholic girls’ volleyball coach Phil Autrey heading into Wednesday’s clash with Littlestown.

After all, the Irish already owned a 3-0 sweep of the Adams County outfit earlier in the season.

The same, however, could've been said before York Catholic faced rival Delone Catholic a second time. After sweeping the Squirettes to open the York-Adams League Division III regular season, the Delone girls turned the tables with a 3-0 sweep of the Irish.

So, Autrey was understandably on edge when his first-place team hosted a Littlestown squad that trailed the Irish by just a game in the D-III standings.

While it wasn’t easy, the YC girls had the answers every time Littlestown made a run. Autrey’s team rallied for a 28-26 victory in Set 1, rallied again after seeing a six-point lead in Set 2 shrink to a single point, before putting their collective foot down from the onset of Set 3.

Wednesday evening’s 28-26, 25-20, 25-12 triumph all but secured a fourth straight D-III title for the Irish (10-3 overall), who improved to 8-1 in division play. Delone (11-4 overall) is now alone in second place with an 8-2 division mark, while Littlestown (8-5 overall) fell to 6-3 in the division.

The Irish still have three division matches left but they will be heavily favored against Hanover (3-5), Fairfield (0-5) and York Tech (1-7). That made Wednesday’s contest pivotal in preventing what could have been a three-way tie atop the division standings if the Littlestown girls prevailed.

“They have played a lot of five-set matches this year,” Autrey said about Littlestown. “So I knew they weren’t going to just roll over after Set 1. And they didn’t. They battled us all night, but in Set 3 we went out and did what we needed to do.”

The Irish raced out to a 12-1 lead to force a timeout in Set 3. While Autrey wouldn’t admit it, that cushion certainly provided a sense of calm for the emotional Irish skipper.

“Our team energy is something that I think really got us through the match,” Irish senior Mia Citrone said. “We’re a really resilient team and coming back and responding is something I think we’re really good at.”

A big win for the seniors: It was certainly a joyous night for Citrone and her fellow six YC seniors.

Wednesday’s match was Senior Night and a sweep was a fitting conclusion for the seven seniors. And to all-but-secure a fourth-straight title is something that all the seniors will be happy to remember after their careers are over.

“They’ll be the first-ever York Catholic class to win the division every year,” Autrey said. “And no other class in school history can say that, so that says a lot.”

Citrone gave credit not only to Autrey, but to the mentality of the team these past four years in essentially making school history.

“I’m just so proud of our whole senior class,” said Citrone, who tallied 21 digs to go with an ace in the triumph. “We’ve worked so hard to make sure that we keep the program going year after year.”

Other stat leaders: Lindsey Beck moved to the outside for Wednesday’s contest and finished with 28 digs, six kills and two aces. Typically the team’s setter, Beck’s position was taken by her younger sister, Reese, who dished out 29 assists.

Adaline Phillips paced the attack with 14 kills, four blocks and six digs while Tennison McGraw finished with five aces and seven kills.

OTHER GIRLS' VOLLEYBALL

Central York 3, Northeastern 1: At Central, the Panthers continued their standout season with a York-Adams Division I victory over the Bobcats. Central improved to 10-1 overall and 9-1 in the division.

