York Suburban triumphs in battle of state powers; plus other Wednesday girls' volleyball

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

It was exactly the kind of match you’d expect to see from two unbeaten teams who are also ranked among the best programs in the state.

It was tense. It was close. And it was memorable.

In the end, it was a little more memorable for the York Suburban Trojans, who earned a 3-2 nonleague victory at Trinity on Wednesday evening.

In a back-and-forth affair, the Shamrocks jumped out to an early lead by taking Game 1, 25-21. Suburban, however, rebounded by taking the next two games, 25-21 and 26-24. Trinity, though, would not go that easily, claiming Game 4, 25-22.

Suburban finally put the match away in Game 5 with a dominant 15-4 effort.

The Trojans improved to 9-0, while Trinity fell to 9-1.

Suburban was sparked by monster games by Eliana Rodgers and Grace Hare. Rodgers had 31 kills and 27 digs, while Hare had 52 assists and 13 digs. The Trojans also got big nights from Zoe Haines (18 kills), Maddie Trimmer (13 digs), Julia Shiflet (12 digs), Amanda Sargen (12 digs) and Anna Titter (10 digs).

Suburban came into the match ranked No. 2 in the state Class 3-A by the Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association. Trinity is slotted at No. 1 in the state in 2-A by the PVCA.

OTHER GIRLS' VOLLEYBALL

Spring Grove 3, Dover 0; Spring 3, Dover 0; (DH): At Spring Grove, the Rockets won both matches of a doubleheader, 3-0, with the home team winning 25-5, 25-9, 25-13 in the first match and 25-4, 25-20, 25-17 in the second match. Hailey Wolfe led the Rockets individually with 10 kills, nine digs and three aces. Also for Spring Grove, Rylee Zedek had nine kills and 16 digs; Maddie Ruhland had 20 assists, six digs, five kills and three aces; and Nevaeh Wolfe had 11 digs, seven kills and five assists. Spring Grove improved to 7-0 in York-Adams Division I and 10-0 overall.

Delone Catholic 3, James Buchanan 2: At McSherrystown, the Squirettes won the nonleague contest, 25-19. 25-17, 20-25, 20-25, 15-10. Delone was led by Holly Neiderer (12 kills, nine digs), Makenna Mummert (11 kills), Campbell Chronister (29 assists, five digs), Olivia Snyder (20 digs) and Emma Anderson (11 digs). Delone improved to 7-4 overall. James Buchanan fell to 8-1.

