York-Adams League produces 11 all-state players in girls' volleyball

Eleven York-Adams League players have earned all-state honors in girls' volleyball.

York Suburban and York Catholic led the way among the Y-A programs, with the Trojans and the Irish each producing three all-state honorees.

The all-state selections were made by the Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association.

The Suburban players making the 3-A all-state team were Eliana Rodgers, Maddison Perring and Caitlin Springer. Rodgers, a 5-foot, 10-inch junior outside hitter, had previously been named the Y-A D-II Player of the Year. Perring is a 5-10 senior middle hitter, and Springer is a 5-9 senior setter.

Those three players helped the Trojans win the Y-A D-II title at 14-0. Suburban also won the District 3 Class 3-A championship. It was the Trojans' first district girls' volleyball crown since the mid-1970s. Suburban finished the season ranked No. 3 in the state in 3-A by the PVCA.

In 42 sets played, Rodgers had 150 kills and 145 digs. She has already verbally committed to play NCAA Division I volleyball for Sacred Heart in Fairfield, Connecticut. Rodgers is a repeat all-state pick.

York Catholic, meanwhile, finished the regular season at 12-0 en route to winning the outright Y-A D-III championship. York Catholic also advanced to the District 3 Class 2-A title match before falling to a Trinity team that went on to win a state championship.

Three senior members of the Irish team earned 2-A all-state honors.

Hope Leavy-Gaskins earned all-state honors for a third consecutive season. The Y-A D-III Player of the Year has signed to play NCAA Division II college volleyball at Shippensburg University. The 5-foot, 10-inch outside hitter had 113 kills, 13 aces and 73 digs in 34 sets played in the final season of a standout career.

York Catholic’s Madline Walker, a 5-5 setter, captured all-state honors for a second consecutive season, while Shannon Toomey, a 6-foot middle hitter, is an all-state selection for the first time.

York Catholic’s big parochial rival, Delone Catholic, landed two players on the 2-A all-state team: Shalee Clabaugh, a senior libero, and Holly Neiderer, a junior outside hitter. It was the first all-state recognition for both of the Squirettes, who finished second in D-III at 10-2 behind York Catholic and also earned a District 3 Class 2-A semifinal berth.

York Catholic finished No. 5 in the final PVCA 2-A state rankings, while Delone finished at No. 10.

Also earning all-state recognition from the Y-A League were South Western's Emma Filipovits and Dallastown's Sydney Ohl in 4-A and Spring Grove's Hailey Wolfe in 3-A.

Ohl, a 5-8 senior outside hitter, was a repeat all-state pick. Filipovits is a 5-10 senior outside hitter.

Wolfe, a 5-9 junior outside hitter, was the Y-A D-I Player of the Year. In 42 sets played, Wolfe posted 195 kills, 40 aces, 130 digs and 14 blocks. She helped the Rockets share the Y-A D-I title at 10-2 with a South Western team paced by Filipovits.

The Class 1-A all-state team was also released, but the Y-A League didn’t have any players on that team.

