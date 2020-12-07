SUBSCRIBE NOW
York-Adams League produces 11 all-state players in girls' volleyball

STEVE HEISER
717-505-5446/@ydsports
York Suburban's Eliana Rodgers crushes the ball past Sammy McQuaid of Susquehannock, Thursday, October 15, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo

Eleven York-Adams League players have earned all-state honors in girls' volleyball.

York Suburban and York Catholic led the way among the Y-A programs, with the Trojans and the Irish each producing three all-state honorees.

The all-state selections were made by the Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association.

The Suburban players making the 3-A all-state team were Eliana Rodgers, Maddison Perring and Caitlin Springer. Rodgers, a 5-foot, 10-inch junior outside hitter, had previously been named the Y-A D-II Player of the Year. Perring is a 5-10 senior middle hitter, and Springer is a 5-9 senior setter.

Those three players helped the Trojans win the Y-A D-II title at 14-0. Suburban also won the District 3 Class 3-A championship. It was the Trojans' first district girls' volleyball crown since the mid-1970s. Suburban finished the season ranked No. 3 in the state in 3-A by the PVCA.

In 42 sets played, Rodgers had 150 kills and 145 digs. She has already verbally committed to play NCAA Division I volleyball for Sacred Heart in Fairfield, Connecticut. Rodgers is a repeat all-state pick.

York Catholic, meanwhile, finished the regular season at 12-0 en route to winning the outright Y-A D-III championship. York Catholic also advanced to the District 3 Class 2-A title match before falling to a Trinity team that went on to win a state championship.

Three senior members of the Irish team earned 2-A all-state honors.

York Catholic's Hope Leavy-Gaskins, right, hits the ball while Delone Catholic's Maggie Hughes, left, and Meredith Wilson defend during PIAA District 3, Class 2-A girls' volleyball semifinal action at York Catholic High School in York City, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. York Catholic would win the match 3-1. Dawn J. Sagert photo

Hope Leavy-Gaskins earned all-state honors for a third consecutive season. The Y-A D-III Player of the Year has signed to play NCAA Division II college volleyball at Shippensburg University. The 5-foot, 10-inch outside hitter had 113 kills, 13 aces and 73 digs in 34 sets played in the final season of a standout career.

York Catholic’s Madline Walker, a 5-5 setter, captured all-state honors for a second consecutive season, while Shannon Toomey, a 6-foot middle hitter, is an all-state selection for the first time.

York Catholic’s big parochial rival, Delone Catholic, landed two players on the 2-A all-state team: Shalee Clabaugh, a senior libero, and Holly Neiderer, a junior outside hitter. It was the first all-state recognition for both of the Squirettes, who finished second in D-III at 10-2 behind York Catholic and also earned a District 3 Class 2-A semifinal berth.

York Catholic finished No. 5 in the final PVCA 2-A state rankings, while Delone finished at No. 10.

Hailey Wolfe of Spring Grove drives the ball past Central York blocker Elena Velez, Thursday, October 22, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo

Also earning all-state recognition from the Y-A League were South Western's Emma Filipovits and Dallastown's Sydney Ohl in 4-A and Spring Grove's Hailey Wolfe in 3-A.

Ohl, a 5-8 senior outside hitter, was a repeat all-state pick. Filipovits is a 5-10 senior outside hitter.

Wolfe, a 5-9 junior outside hitter, was the Y-A D-I Player of the Year. In 42 sets played, Wolfe posted 195 kills, 40 aces, 130 digs and 14 blocks. She helped the Rockets share the Y-A D-I title at 10-2 with a South Western team paced by Filipovits.

The Class 1-A all-state team was also released, but the Y-A League didn’t have any players on that team.

— Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com.