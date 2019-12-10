Story Highlights The Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association has released its all-state list.

Buy Photo West York's Tesia Thomas, center, is a three-time all-state selection in Class 3-A by the Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association. (Photo: Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch)

Earning all-state recognition is one of the top honors that any high school athlete can achieve.

Becoming a three-time all-state performer is among the rarest of scholastic accomplishments.

Two York-Adams League athletes are now part of that elite group.

West York’s Tesia Thomas and Delone Catholic’s Maddie Clabaugh recently were named to a Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association all-state team for a third consecutive year.

Thomas was honored in Class 3-A, while Clabaugh was recognized in Class 2-A.

Thomas and Clabaugh were among 14 Y-A athletes named to an all-state team by the PVCA in 2019.

Tesia Thomas: Thomas, a 5-foot, 7-inch senior middle hitter, will leave West York as one of the most accomplished athletes in school history. She’s also a standout in track and field and swimming. She’s expected to compete as a track-and-field jumper in college.

Thomas is a two-time Y-A Division II Player of the Year in volleyball. She was key contributor to West York’s 2018 3-A state title volleyball team.

Thomas eclipsed the 1,000-kill milestone for her career. She finished with 242 kills, 23 aces and 23 blocks this season while leading the Bulldogs to the D-II title for a fourth consecutive season.

“She has been the most athletic young lady I have ever coached,” West York head coach Joe Ramp said. “She always wants to improve her goals.”

Buy Photo Delone Catholic's Maddie Clabaugh, center, is a three-time all-state honoree in Class 2-A by the Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association. (Photo: Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch)

Maddie Clabaugh: Clabaugh, meanwhile, enjoyed a terrific senior campaign at Delone, tallying 169 kills, 161 digs, 20 aces, 15.5 blocks and 14 assists.

That helped the 5-10 outside hitter repeat as the Y-A D-III Player of the Year.

“Having a front-row seat and getting to watch her grow up has been one of the most rewarding and memorable experiences I've ever had, or ever will have, as a coach,” Delone head coach Scott Leppo said about Clabaugh.

Clabaugh has committed to play volleyball for NCAA Division II Shippensburg University.

Other repeat selections: Three other Y-A players earned PVCA all-state honors for a second straight season.

South Western’s Ali St. Rose was again recognized in 3-A, while York Catholic’s Hope Leavy-Gaskins and Delone Catholic’s Brooke Lawyer were again honored in 2-A.

St. Rose was the Y-A D-I Player of the Year in 2019 and she plans to play college volleyball for Indiana University of Pennsylvania. The 5-8 senior outside hitter smashed 244 kills to go with 41 aces, 190 digs and 15 assists this season.

Lawyer, a 5-10 senior, is an all-state performer in two sports. She’s also been recognized in basketball. She was the leading scorer on Delone’s 3-A state basketball championship team in March. She plans to play basketball on the NCAA D-II level for Lock Haven.

Leavy-Gaskins has been a standout for the Lady Irish for two seasons, earning Y-A D-III all-star recognition in each of the last two years. The 5-9 junior outside hitter is a major reason why York Catholic has earned a share of the D-III title (with Delone) in each of the last two seasons.

Other all-state players: The other 4-A all-state performers from the Y-A League are Central York senior Sydnie Johnson, a 6-foot middle hitter, and Dallastown junior Sydney Ohl, a 5-8 junior outside hitter. Johnson helped Central win the Y-A D-I title. Ohl helped Dallastown win the league tournament crown.

The Y-A League had three other all-state honorees in 3-A: York Suburban’s Lauren Guyer and Eliana Rodgers and West York’s Kambrie Hepler. Guyer is a 5-5 senior libero and Rodgers is a 5-9 sophomore outside hitter. Hepler is a 5-3 senior libero.

Finally, in 2-A, four other Y-A athletes earned all-state honors: York Catholic’s Grace Shelley and Madeline Walker, Delone’s Emma Schneider and Littlestown’s Peyton Gullickson. Shelley is a 6-1 senior middle hitter, Walker is a 5-5 junior setter, Schneider is a 5-7 senior libero and Gullickson is a 5-5 senior setter.

