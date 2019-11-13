Story Highlights South Western's Ali St. Rose is the York-Adams Division I Player of the Year.

West York's Tesia Thomas is the York-Adams Division II Player of the Year.

Delone's Maggie Clabaugh is the York-Adams Division III Player of the Year.

Buy Photo West York's Tesia Thomas, center, seen here in a file photo, is the York-Adams Division II Girls' Volleyball Player of the Year for the second time in her career. (Photo: Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch)

For the first time in quite a few years, the York-Adams League did not have a participant in the semifinal round of the PIAA state girls’ volleyball playoffs.

That’s not to say, however, that the status of the league has dropped even a little bit.

Several local teams — including Central York (4-A), West York and York Suburban (both 3-A) and Delone Catholic and York Catholic (both 2-A) — were all ranked among the state’s best by the Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association this season.

While none of those schools will have the chance to claim a state title, the 2019 campaign was still filled with many memorable moments.

And memorable players.

The Y-A coaches recently released their all-star teams from the three divisions to recognize those players. The coaches also selected the players of the year in each division. Ali St. Rose (South Western, Division I), Tesia Thomas (West York, Division II) and Maddie Clabaugh (Delone Catholic, Division III) collected those honors.

Following is a closer look at each of the those players.

Ali St. Rose (Photo: PHOTO COURTESY OF ALISTROSE12 TWITTER SITE)

Ali St. Rose: The Mustang standout was a dominating force all season for a squad that finished second in D-I behind Central York.

The senior outside hitter, who is committed to play collegiately at NCAA Division II Indiana University of Pennsylvania, smashed 244 kills to go with 41 aces, 190 digs and 15 assists this year.

“Ali is one of the most likable kids I've ever coached,” said Delone coach Jason Leppo, who coached St. Rose at the Ballyhoo Sports Academy. “She is loved, respected and admired by teammates and coaches alike. What she has accomplished as a player statistically is remarkable, but who she is as a leader and a person on and off the court is even more incredible.”

Every opposing side had to take note of where St. Rose was on the court. Even while in the back row of the rotation, St. Rose was a force to be reckoned with.

“From a strictly volleyball standpoint, there's not a person harder to game plan against in the entire league,” Leppo said. “She is a threat from literally anywhere on the court to score offensively. She's one of the most versatile players to come out of the (Y-A League) in the last 10 years, and (South Western coach) Cathy (Harman) did a great job of game planning how to take advantage of that.”

Tesia Thomas: The West York star, who led the Bulldogs to the 2018 PIAA 3-A state title, drew a lot of attention as a first-year player during her freshman campaign. In each subsequent season, the uber-athletic Thomas has only gotten better.

“Tesia was, and has been, a huge asset offensively and defensively ... for the past four years,” West York coach Joe Ramp said. “She has been able to be so successful due to her athleticism, jumping ability, hang time, and the most important, her teammates, which help guide the offensive attack.”

This season, Thomas eclipsed the 1,000-kill milestone for her career. She finished with 242 kills, 23 aces and 23 blocks while leading the Bulldogs to the D-II title for a fourth consecutive season.

Despite being a standout in swimming and volleyball, Thomas will continue her collegiate career as a track star.

“Tesia has had to work off of four different setters throughout her career, which is a hard task to ask of any hitter, since consistency changes year to year,” Ramp said.

Thomas, who was also the D-II player of the year after her sophomore season, never stopped amazing Ramp.

“She has been the most athletic young lady I have ever coached,” Ramp said. “She always wants to improve her goals as far as hitting percentages night in and night out.”

Buy Photo Delone Catholic's Maddie Clabaugh, center, seen here in a file photo, is the York-Adams League Division III Girls' Volleyball Player of the Year for a second straight season. (Photo: Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch)

Maddie Clabaugh: The 2018 D-III player of the year earned herself repeat honors after a terrific senior campaign when she tallied 169 kills, 161 digs, 20 aces, 15.5 blocks and 14 assists.

“I'm not even sure how to put into words what Maddie has meant to me and our team over the last four years,” Leppo said. “Having a front-row seat and getting to watch her grow up has been one of the most rewarding and memorable experiences I've ever had or ever will have as a coach.”

Leppo praised Clabaugh’s competitiveness for the Squirettes, who shared a second-straight D-III title with rival York Catholic.

“The one thing that Maddie loves more than anything is winning,” Leppo said. “It doesn't matter if it's a practice or a game, if you're keeping score you're going to get Maddie's best. She just doesn't know how to not work hard.”

Clabaugh is committed to NCAA D-II Shippensburg University.

Reach Ryan Vandersloot at sports@yorkdispatch.com.

YORK-ADAMS LEAGUE COACHES

GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL ALL-STAR TEAMS

DIVISION I

Player of the Year: Ali St. Rose, South Western.

First Team

Jenna Arganbright, Central York.

Sydnie Johnson, Central York.

Alexa Shorts, Central York.

Abby Herbert, Dallastown.

Syd Ohl, Dallastown.

Emma Filipovits, South Western.

Second Team

Eve Brink, Central York.

Aubrey Rentzel, Central York.

Izzy Ream, Dallastown.

Maddie Ruhland, Spring Grove.

Hailey Wolfe, Spring Grove.

Kaylyn Zeigler, Spring Grove.

Honorable Mention

Jacy Crouse, South Western.

Skye Wolfe, Spring Grove.

DIVISION II

Player of the Year: Tesia Thomas, West York.

First Team

Sarah Moore, Eastern York.

Torrin Kelley, New Oxford.

Kambrie Hepler, West York.

Lauren Guyer, York Suburban.

Eliana Rodgers, York Suburban.

Natalie Saxton, York Suburban.

Second Team

Mallory Topper, New Oxford.

Emma Sieling, Susquehannock.

Emily Sweitzer, Susquehannock.

Alaynah Harris, West York.

Georgianna Kahley, West York.

Maddison Perring, York Suburban.

Honorable Mention

Lexie Kopko, Kennard-Dale.

Morgan Adams, New Oxford.

Savannah Lesley, Susquehannock.

Alex Somerville, Susquehannock.

M.J. Rupp, West York.

Raven Dickson, York High.

Caitlin Springer, York Suburban.

DIVISION III

Player of the Year: Maddie Clabaugh, Delone Catholic.

First Team

Brooke Lawyer, Delone Catholic.

Emma Schneider, Delone Catholic.

Peytan Gullickson, Littlestown.

Hope Leavy-Gaskins, York Catholic.

Madeline Walker, York Catholic.

Second Team

Hailey Madara, Bermudian Springs.

Katie Kohler, Delone Catholic.

Ali Yordy, Fairfield.

Nakhaia Jacobs, Hanover.

Jaeda Kuhn, Hanover.

Grace Shelley, York Catholic.

Shannon Toomey, York Catholic.

Honorable Mention

Johanna Pittner, Bermudian Springs.

Deanna Klunk, Delone Catholic.

Savannah Disney, Hanover.

Nancy Hernandez, Hanover.

Julia Yanick, York Catholic.