PHOTOS: Delone Catholic vs York Catholic girls' volleyball
York Catholic vs Delone Catholic in District 3 Class 2-A girls' volleyball semifinal, Thursday, October 31, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
Delone Catholic's Brooke Lawyer drives a kill across the net against York Catholic during the District 3 Class 2-A girls' volleyball semifinal, Thursday, October 31, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
Delone's Ava Bunch connects on a kill against York Catholic during the District 3 Class 2-A girls' volleyball semifinal, Thursday, October 31, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
The Delone Catholic Squiretts celebrate after beating York Catholic in the District 3 Class 2-A girls' volleyball semifinal, Thursday, October 31, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
    Following is Thursday's schedule of York-Adams sports events. Scores will be posted as they become available.

    HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL

    District 3 Class 4-A Semifinal

    Central York 3, Central Dauphin 1, F

    District 3 Class 3-A Semifinal

    Garden Spot 3, West York 2, F

    District 3 Class 2-A Semifinal

    Delone Catholic 3, York Catholic 1, F

