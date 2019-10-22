Story Highlights Dallastown will meet Central York for the York-Adams girls' volleyball title.

The championship match is set for 7 p.m. Wednesday at Dallastown High School.

Both Dallastown and Central York earned 3-0 semifinal wins on Tuesday night.

The York-Adams Division I girls' volleyball teams have flexed their muscles during the league playoffs.

Dallastown and Central York advanced to Wednesday's league title match with 3-0 semifinal victories over D-II foes on Tuesday.

The Y-A championship will be played at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Dallastown.

The Wildcats, playing in their home gym, knocked off their second state-ranked foe in two nights on Tuesday, sweeping York Suburban, 25-21, 25-23, 25-21.

D-I regular-season champion Central captured a similar 3-0 victory over Susquehannock in Tuesday's other semifinal at Dallastown.

Central now stands at 14-1, while Dallastown, the third-place team from D-I, improved to 15-6.

Dallastown has now knocked off two teams ranked in the top 10 in the state in 3-A, according to the Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association. Suburban was ranked No. 6. In Monday's quarterfinals, Dallastown beat No. 5 West York, which was the league's two-time defending champion. West York is also the defending PIAA Class 3-A state champion.

Suburban dropped to 15-4 on the season, while Susquehannock, the third-place team from D-II, fell to 12-10.

