The York-Adams Division I girls' volleyball teams have flexed their muscles during the league playoffs.
Dallastown and Central York advanced to Wednesday's league title match with 3-0 semifinal victories over D-II foes on Tuesday.
The Y-A championship will be played at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Dallastown.
The Wildcats, playing in their home gym, knocked off their second state-ranked foe in two nights on Tuesday, sweeping York Suburban, 25-21, 25-23, 25-21.
D-I regular-season champion Central captured a similar 3-0 victory over Susquehannock in Tuesday's other semifinal at Dallastown.
Central now stands at 14-1, while Dallastown, the third-place team from D-I, improved to 15-6.
Dallastown has now knocked off two teams ranked in the top 10 in the state in 3-A, according to the Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association. Suburban was ranked No. 6. In Monday's quarterfinals, Dallastown beat No. 5 West York, which was the league's two-time defending champion. West York is also the defending PIAA Class 3-A state champion.
Suburban dropped to 15-4 on the season, while Susquehannock, the third-place team from D-II, fell to 12-10.
