Buy Photo Central York's Braden Richard, seen here in a file photo, had 21 kills on Monday in a 3-0 win over Hempfield. (Photo: Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch)

Two of the best boys' volleyball teams in the state squared off on Monday evening in a District 3 Class 3-A quarterfinal.

Central York came in ranked No. 4 in the state in Class 3-A by the Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association. Hempfield came in ranked No. 6

The Panthers emerged with a 25-22, 26-24, 25-22 triumph at Cumberland Valley High School to advance to the district 3-A semifinals and clinch a PIAA state berth.

Both teams now stand at 14-2. No. 5 seed Hempfield drops into the district 3-A consolation bracket.

The No. 4 seed Panthers were led by Braden Richard (21 kills, nine digs, three blocks), Matt Minkin (15 kills, five digs, three assists), Kyle Mehl (10 kills, seven digs), Brock Anderson (36 assists) and Brandt Kelbaugh (10 digs).

In the semifinals at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Dallastown High, Central will face the winner of Monday's quarterfinal between No. 1 seed Cumberland Valley (16-0) and No. 9 seed Chambersburg (11-5). CV is ranked No. 1 in the state in 3-A.

OTHER BOYS'

VOLLEYBALL

York Suburban 3, Cocalico 1: After a slow start, the York Suburban boys' volleyball team lived up to its billing as the No. 1 team in the state in 2-A.

The third-seeded Trojans (13-3) captured a 23-25, 25-11, 25-18, 25-12 triumph over No. 6 seed Cocalico (15-5) at Brandywine Heights High in a District 3 2-A quarterfinal.

Suburban advances to the semifinals at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Hempfield High School. The Trojans will face either No. 2 seed Brandywine Heights (12-0) or No. 7 seed Berks Catholic (14-3).

Suburban clinched a state playoff berth with the win.