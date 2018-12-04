Buy Photo West York's Tesia Thomas, center, is a repeat all-state selection in Class 3-A. Bill Kalina photo (Photo: Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch)Buy Photo Story Highlights Fourteen York-Adams League girls' volleyball players have earned all-state recognition.

The players were selected by the Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association.

Delone Catholic had four players honored. West York and York Catholic each had three players picked.

The York-Adams League has long been known as a power in Pennsylvania volleyball.

That reputation grew this year when West York captured its first-ever PIAA girls’ state championship in Class 3-A.

It shouldn’t be a surprise, therefore, that the Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association all-state teams included 14 players from the local league.

Class 3-A: The state champion Bulldogs were well represented, putting three players on the 3-A all-state team, including 5-foot, 7-inch junior middle hitter Tesia Thomas, who was a repeat all-state pick.

Julia Rill, a 5-8 senior outside hitter, and Gianna Krinock, a 5-9 senior outside hitter, also earned 3-A all-state honors for West York. Rill was earlier named the 2018 Y-A Division II Player of the Year. Thomas earned that same award in 2017.

West York also won the Y-A D-II, Y-A playoff and District 3 crowns.

Rill, after missing her junior campaign with a torn ACL, had 157 kills, 80 digs and 34 aces. Thomas had 134 kills, 35 aces and 24 blocks. Krinock collected 111 kills, 69 digs and 17 aces.

Two girls from Dover also collected all-state recognition in 3-A — Emma Davis, a 6-foot senior outside hitter, and Abby Diehl, a 5-8 senior setter. The Eagles finished third in District 3 and advanced to the state quarterfinals.

Davis, the Y-A D-I Player of the Year, finished with 255 kills, 140 digs and 27 blocks. Diehl collected 580 assists, 99 digs and 46 kills.

Class 2-A: In 2-A, Delone Catholic had four all-state representatives and York Catholic had thee all-state picks.

The Squirettes, who won the District 3 title and advanced to the state semifinals, were represented by 5-10 junior outside hitter Maddie Clabaugh, 5-9 junior outside hitter Brooke Lawyer, 5-6 senior libero Lauren Trummer and 5-9 senior outside hitter/setter Molly Raville.

Clabaugh, the Y-A D-III Player of the Year, had 206 kills, 127 digs and 28 aces. Lawyer (126 kills, 41 digs), Raville (269 assists, 109 digs, 78 kills) and Trummer (330 digs, 43 aces, 36 assists) also had impressive stat lines for Delone.

York Catholic had three all-state 2-A picks: 5-5 senior libero McKenna Walker, 5-8 senior outside hitter Bella Kepner and 5-8 sophomore outside hitter Hope Leavy-Gaskins. Clabaugh, Trummer and Walker were repeat all-state picks.

York Catholic shared the Y-A D-III title with Delone and finished second in District 3.

Walker finished as York Catholic’s all-time leader in digs with 1,060, while Kepner has the school career kills record at 427. This year, Walker had 337 digs, 55 assists and 45 aces. Leavy-Gaskins (176 kills, 74 digs, 30 aces) and Kepner (144 kills, 102 digs, 31 aces) also excelled for the Irish this season.

Class 4-A: Two Y-A players collected all-state honors in 4-A: Alexa Shorts, a 5-8 junior outside hitter for Central York, and Ali St. Rose, a 5-8 junior outside hitter from South Western.

Central won the Y-A Division I crown, while South Western finished fourth in District 3 and made the state playoffs.

In the regular season, Shorts had 146 kills, 87 digs and 20 aces. St. Rose collected 227 digs, 222 kills and 37 aces.

There were 50 players selected to each all-state team in 4-A, 3-A and 2-A.

All 2018 statistics in this story are for the regular season.