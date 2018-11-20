LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Missing a game is always a big letdown for any competitive high school athlete.

Missing an entire season?

Well, that can be downright brutal.

Unfortunately, that's just the situation that West York girls' volleyball standout Julia Rill faced after missing her entire junior season following an ACL injury.

Rill, however, returned with a vengeance for her senior season — a season that ended with a PIAA Class 3-A state championship for the Bulldogs.

Rill’s comeback performance, which included leading her team in almost every offensive statistical category, made her the hands-down choice by the York-Adams League Division II girls’ volleyball coaches as the division’s player of the year.

Dover senior Emma Davis was named top top player in D-I, while Delone Catholic junior Maddie Clabaugh took home the same honors in D-III.

Triumphant end to season of great expectations

West York coach Joe Ramp knew first-hand just how tough it was for Rill to sit idly as her Bulldog teammates advanced all the way to the PIAA Class 3-A semifinals without her in 2017.

“Last year was really mentally tough on her,” Ramp said. “She kept saying to me, ‘Joe, I don’t really feel like a part of the team,’ but I kept telling her that she was definitely part of the team.”

There were no such questions this year. Rill, who was one of West York's leaders as a sophomore, may have been the one missing ingredient that pushed the Bulldogs (28-1) over the top this season.

Could a healthy Rill have helped West York reach the state final a season ago?

“Probably, yeah,” Ramp said of his senior, who finished the year with 264 kills, 159 digs, 42 aces and a 25 percent hitting percentage.

West York earns state girls' volleyball title

Ramp certainly has enjoyed his time coaching Rill, both at the club and high school level, the past several years. According to Ramp, the one key attribute that separated Rill from the pack was her quiet competitiveness.

PHOTOS: West York wins 3-0 in PIAA Girls' Volleyball Championship
 Fullscreen

West York celebrates a 3-0 win over Warren during PIAA 3A Girls' Volleyball Championship game action at Cumberland Valley High School in Mechanicsburg, Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018.
West York celebrates a 3-0 win over Warren during PIAA 3A Girls' Volleyball Championship game action at Cumberland Valley High School in Mechanicsburg, Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
West York's Gianna Krinock, left, pushes the ball across the net while Warren's Lydia Latimer defends during PIAA 3A Girls' Volleyball Championship game action at Cumberland Valley High School in Mechanicsburg, Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018. West York would win the game 3-0. Dawn J. Sagert photo
West York's Gianna Krinock, left, pushes the ball across the net while Warren's Lydia Latimer defends during PIAA 3A Girls' Volleyball Championship game action at Cumberland Valley High School in Mechanicsburg, Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018. West York would win the game 3-0. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
West York's Alayna Harris, left, hits the ball across the net while Warren's Celia Chase, center, and Jordan Sitler defend during PIAA 3A Girls' Volleyball Championship game action at Cumberland Valley High School in Mechanicsburg, Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018. West York would win the game 3-0. Dawn J. Sagert photo
West York's Alayna Harris, left, hits the ball across the net while Warren's Celia Chase, center, and Jordan Sitler defend during PIAA 3A Girls' Volleyball Championship game action at Cumberland Valley High School in Mechanicsburg, Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018. West York would win the game 3-0. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
West York's Lizzie Wood hits the ball across the net Warren during PIAA 3A Girls' Volleyball Championship game action at Cumberland Valley High School in Mechanicsburg, Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018. West York would win the game 3-0. Dawn J. Sagert photo
West York's Lizzie Wood hits the ball across the net Warren during PIAA 3A Girls' Volleyball Championship game action at Cumberland Valley High School in Mechanicsburg, Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018. West York would win the game 3-0. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
West York head coach Joe Ramp, left, hugs Alayna Harris, as he hands out first place medals to his team following a 3-0 win over Warren during PIAA 3A Girls' Volleyball Championship game action at Cumberland Valley High School in Mechanicsburg, Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo
West York head coach Joe Ramp, left, hugs Alayna Harris, as he hands out first place medals to his team following a 3-0 win over Warren during PIAA 3A Girls' Volleyball Championship game action at Cumberland Valley High School in Mechanicsburg, Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
West York's Kiersten Bowser, right, moves to block as Warren's Celia Chase hits the ball across the net during PIAA 3A Girls' Volleyball Championship game action at Cumberland Valley High School in Mechanicsburg, Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018. West York would win the game 3-0. Dawn J. Sagert photo
West York's Kiersten Bowser, right, moves to block as Warren's Celia Chase hits the ball across the net during PIAA 3A Girls' Volleyball Championship game action at Cumberland Valley High School in Mechanicsburg, Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018. West York would win the game 3-0. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
West York's Taylor Morley, left, and Alayna Harris, right, move to block as Warren's Jordan Sitler hits the ball across the net during PIAA 3A Girls' Volleyball Championship game action at Cumberland Valley High School in Mechanicsburg, Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018. West York would win the game 3-0. Dawn J. Sagert photo
West York's Taylor Morley, left, and Alayna Harris, right, move to block as Warren's Jordan Sitler hits the ball across the net during PIAA 3A Girls' Volleyball Championship game action at Cumberland Valley High School in Mechanicsburg, Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018. West York would win the game 3-0. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
West York celebrates a 3-0 win over Warren during PIAA 3A Girls' Volleyball Championship game action at Cumberland Valley High School in Mechanicsburg, Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo
West York celebrates a 3-0 win over Warren during PIAA 3A Girls' Volleyball Championship game action at Cumberland Valley High School in Mechanicsburg, Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
West York Head Coach Joe Ramp during PIAA 3A Girls' Volleyball Championship game action against Warren at Cumberland Valley High School in Mechanicsburg, Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018. West York would win the game 3-0. Dawn J. Sagert photo
West York Head Coach Joe Ramp during PIAA 3A Girls' Volleyball Championship game action against Warren at Cumberland Valley High School in Mechanicsburg, Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018. West York would win the game 3-0. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
West York Head Coach Joe Ramp during PIAA 3A Girls' Volleyball Championship game action against Warren at Cumberland Valley High School in Mechanicsburg, Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018. West York would win the game 3-0. Dawn J. Sagert photo
West York Head Coach Joe Ramp during PIAA 3A Girls' Volleyball Championship game action against Warren at Cumberland Valley High School in Mechanicsburg, Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018. West York would win the game 3-0. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
From left, West York's Kambrie Hepler, Alyssa Zorbaugh and Alayna Harris embrace as they celebrate a 3-0 win over Warren during PIAA 3A Girls' Volleyball Championship game action at Cumberland Valley High School in Mechanicsburg, Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo
From left, West York's Kambrie Hepler, Alyssa Zorbaugh and Alayna Harris embrace as they celebrate a 3-0 win over Warren during PIAA 3A Girls' Volleyball Championship game action at Cumberland Valley High School in Mechanicsburg, Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
West York vs Warren during PIAA 3A Girls' Volleyball Championship game action at Cumberland Valley High School in Mechanicsburg, Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018. West York would win the game 3-0. Dawn J. Sagert photo
West York vs Warren during PIAA 3A Girls' Volleyball Championship game action at Cumberland Valley High School in Mechanicsburg, Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018. West York would win the game 3-0. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
West York vs Warren during PIAA 3A Girls' Volleyball Championship game action at Cumberland Valley High School in Mechanicsburg, Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018. West York would win the game 3-0. Dawn J. Sagert photo
West York vs Warren during PIAA 3A Girls' Volleyball Championship game action at Cumberland Valley High School in Mechanicsburg, Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018. West York would win the game 3-0. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
West York vs Warren during PIAA 3A Girls' Volleyball Championship game action at Cumberland Valley High School in Mechanicsburg, Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018. West York would win the game 3-0. Dawn J. Sagert photo
West York vs Warren during PIAA 3A Girls' Volleyball Championship game action at Cumberland Valley High School in Mechanicsburg, Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018. West York would win the game 3-0. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
West York vs Warren during PIAA 3A Girls' Volleyball Championship game action at Cumberland Valley High School in Mechanicsburg, Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018. West York would win the game 3-0. Dawn J. Sagert photo
West York vs Warren during PIAA 3A Girls' Volleyball Championship game action at Cumberland Valley High School in Mechanicsburg, Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018. West York would win the game 3-0. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
West York vs Warren during PIAA 3A Girls' Volleyball Championship game action at Cumberland Valley High School in Mechanicsburg, Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018. West York would win the game 3-0. Dawn J. Sagert photo
West York vs Warren during PIAA 3A Girls' Volleyball Championship game action at Cumberland Valley High School in Mechanicsburg, Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018. West York would win the game 3-0. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
West York vs Warren during PIAA 3A Girls' Volleyball Championship game action at Cumberland Valley High School in Mechanicsburg, Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018. West York would win the game 3-0. Dawn J. Sagert photo
West York vs Warren during PIAA 3A Girls' Volleyball Championship game action at Cumberland Valley High School in Mechanicsburg, Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018. West York would win the game 3-0. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
West York vs Warren during PIAA 3A Girls' Volleyball Championship game action at Cumberland Valley High School in Mechanicsburg, Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018. West York would win the game 3-0. Dawn J. Sagert photo
West York vs Warren during PIAA 3A Girls' Volleyball Championship game action at Cumberland Valley High School in Mechanicsburg, Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018. West York would win the game 3-0. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
West York vs Warren during PIAA 3A Girls' Volleyball Championship game action at Cumberland Valley High School in Mechanicsburg, Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018. West York would win the game 3-0. Dawn J. Sagert photo
West York vs Warren during PIAA 3A Girls' Volleyball Championship game action at Cumberland Valley High School in Mechanicsburg, Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018. West York would win the game 3-0. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
West York vs Warren during PIAA 3A Girls' Volleyball Championship game action at Cumberland Valley High School in Mechanicsburg, Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018. West York would win the game 3-0. Dawn J. Sagert photo
West York vs Warren during PIAA 3A Girls' Volleyball Championship game action at Cumberland Valley High School in Mechanicsburg, Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018. West York would win the game 3-0. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
West York vs Warren during PIAA 3A Girls' Volleyball Championship game action at Cumberland Valley High School in Mechanicsburg, Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018. West York would win the game 3-0. Dawn J. Sagert photo
West York vs Warren during PIAA 3A Girls' Volleyball Championship game action at Cumberland Valley High School in Mechanicsburg, Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018. West York would win the game 3-0. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
West York vs Warren during PIAA 3A Girls' Volleyball Championship game action at Cumberland Valley High School in Mechanicsburg, Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018. West York would win the game 3-0. Dawn J. Sagert photo
West York vs Warren during PIAA 3A Girls' Volleyball Championship game action at Cumberland Valley High School in Mechanicsburg, Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018. West York would win the game 3-0. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
West York vs Warren during PIAA 3A Girls' Volleyball Championship game action at Cumberland Valley High School in Mechanicsburg, Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018. West York would win the game 3-0. Dawn J. Sagert photo
West York vs Warren during PIAA 3A Girls' Volleyball Championship game action at Cumberland Valley High School in Mechanicsburg, Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018. West York would win the game 3-0. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
West York celebrates a 3-0 win over Warren during PIAA 3A Girls' Volleyball Championship game action at Cumberland Valley High School in Mechanicsburg, Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo
West York celebrates a 3-0 win over Warren during PIAA 3A Girls' Volleyball Championship game action at Cumberland Valley High School in Mechanicsburg, Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
West York celebrates a 3-0 win over Warren during PIAA 3A Girls' Volleyball Championship game action at Cumberland Valley High School in Mechanicsburg, Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo
West York celebrates a 3-0 win over Warren during PIAA 3A Girls' Volleyball Championship game action at Cumberland Valley High School in Mechanicsburg, Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
    “Julia had a little bit of a friendly battle with (West York standout) Gianna (Krinock) because they play the same position,” Ramp said. “And she just wanted to be better than Gianna because Gianna had that extra year of playing over her. So Jules kept battling and improving in every aspect of the game, and I think at the end of the year she surpassed Gianna in all categories — hitting percentage, kills, aces, digs. It was a nice little battle between them, but a very friendly battle.”

    Friendly is a good way to describe Rill, and it's certainly something that Ramp admires about his standout. Still, he sometimes wishes that she wasn’t always so friendly.

    “There isn’t a mean bone in that child,” Ramp said. “She comes from a great family, but sometimes I wished that she did (have some meanness). Back in the Palmyra match during the season Jules blasted a girl down the line right in the face. I mean it was a rocket. But she just ducks down under the net immediately and says to the girl, ‘I’m so sorry. Are you OK?’ Very apologetic, and that is Julia Rill.”

    Ramp wasn’t really a fan of Rill’s reaction in the moment.

    “I yelled at her for it,” he said. “I said ‘Jules, what are you doing? Wait until after the match. During the match, you’re an enemy.’”

    While Rill led her team to a state title, both Davis and Clabaugh helped their respective teams to the state playoffs as well.

    Davis a force for Dover: Davis, a 6-plus footer who played on the outside for the Eagles, gave her team’s opponents fits trying to defend against her. She led her team with 17 kills in its PIAA Class 3-A first-round victory over Somerset.

    “It was very, very exciting news,” said Davis, who plans to attend Juniata College to play volleyball while majoring in pre-med.

    Dover coach Brett Hoffman said improvements in his standout’s defensive game helped draw the attention of the other Y-A D-I coaches.

    “Her size helps, but she really did some things in the back row,” he said. “And a lot of people are wondering what I was doing putting her in the back row, but she’s an athletic kid and I knew that she could do it. And she really needed to do it for our team. We just didn’t have enough depth.”

    Girls' volleyball all-stars have fun on court

    While Davis was honored to win the award, the Dover senior was just beaming when she talked about her team and its success this season. The Eagles finished at 16-8.

    “As a team I think that we all amazed ourselves at how well we could do,” she said. “We were also pushing ourselves like, ‘we can make districts, we can make states’ and to have it come true was like unreal.”

    Clabaugh did it all for Delone: Clabaugh’s dominance was well observed by the D-III coaches. The left-hander was a force at the service line, in the back row and at the net.

    The junior led Delone to a D-III co-championship as well as the District 3 2-A title and a PIAA 2-A state semifinal appearance.

    The Squirettes finished the season at 23-4, which included a berth in the Y-A League title game vs. West York.

    Clabaugh was a leader throughout Delone's postseason run, including a 15-kill performance vs. rival York Catholic in the District 3 2-A championship match. 

    Reach Ryan Vandersloot at sports@yorkdispatch.com.

    YORK-ADAMS LEAGUE GIRLS' VOLLEYBALL ALL-STARS

    Division I

    Player of the Year: Emma Davis, Sr, OH, Dover.

    First Team

    Linnea Prudell, Sr, S, Central York

    Alexa Shorts, Jr, OH, Central York

    Tatiana Matuszweski, Sr, MH, Dallastown

    Abby Diehl, Sr, S, Dover

    Madisyn McMaster, Sr, RS, South Western

    Ali St. Rose, Jr, OH, South Western

    Second Team

    Alexis Southivong, Soph, L, Central York

    Lexie Kallagonis, Sr, L, Dallastown

    Izzy Ream, Soph, S, Dallastown

    Lydia Stump, Sr, OH, Dallastown

    Chayce Hoffman, Sr, OH, Dover

    Kaylynn Zeigler, Jr, OH, Spring Grove

    Megan Wolf, Sr, OH, South Western

    Division II

    Player of the Year: Julia Rill, Sr, OH, West York

    First Team

    Sarah Moore, Soph, OH, Eastern York

    Gianna Krinock, Sr, OH, West York

    Tesia Thomas, Jr, MH, West York

    Lauren Guyer, Jr, S, York Suburban

    Eliana Rodgers, Fr, OH, York Suburban

    Natalie Saxton, Jr, MH, York Suburban

    Second Team

    Olivia Koicuba, Sr, L, Eastern York

    Katie Lehman, Sr, S, Eastern York

    Tess Lampe, Sr, OH, Gettysburg

    Torrin Kelley, Jr, S, New Oxford

    Emma Sielig, Jr, OH, Susquehannock

    Kambrie Hepler, Jr, L, West York

    Taylor Morley, Sr, S, West York

    Honorable Mention

    Morgan Dobbeck, Sr, OH, Eastern York

    Abby Smith, Soph, MH, Eastern York

    Morgan Adams, Jr, MH, New Oxford

    Sierra Schwartz, Sr, OH, New Oxford

    Elizabeth Mooney, Jr, OH, York Suburban

    Division III

    Player of the Year: Maddie Clabaugh, Jr, OH, Delone Catholic.

    First Team

    Brooke Lawyer, Jr, OH, Delone Catholic

    Molly Raville, Sr, S, Delone Catholic

    Allyson Montour, Sr, MH, Hanover

    Jess Dubar, Sr, MH, Littlestown

    Hope Leavy-Gaskins, Soph, OH, York Catholic

    McKenna Walker, Sr, L, York Catholic

    Second Team

    Haley Laughman Dull, Sr, L, Bermudian Springs

    Hailey Madara, Jr, S, Bermudian Springs

    Emily Miller, Sr, MH, Delone Catholic

    Lauren Trummer, Sr, L, Delone Catholic

    Emma Blankenship, Sr, L, Littlestown

    Megan Daugherty, Sr, S, York Catholic

    Bella Kepner, Sr, OH, York Catholic

    Honorable Mention

    Breela Farley, Sr, MH, Bermudian Springs

    Nancy Hernandez, Fr, OH, Hanover

    Peytan Gullickson, Jr, S, Littlestown

    Madeline Walker, Soph, S, York Catholic

    Zoe Falzone, Sr, L, York Tech

