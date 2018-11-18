Buy Photo Dover's Emma Davis, seen here in a file photo, competed in Sunday's York-Adams League Girls' Volleyball Senior All-Star Game at Dallastown High School. DISPATCH FILE PHOTO (Photo: The York Dispatch)Buy Photo Story Highlights The York-Adams League Senior Girls' Volleyball All-Star was Sunday at Dallastown High School.

A team coached by ref Travis O'Brien earned a 2-1 win vs. a team coached by Delone's Jason Leppo.

Proceeds raised from the match and concessions all went to the The Alzheimer’s Association.

DALLASTOWN — When Dallastown girls’ volleyball coach Shannon Werner set about restoring the annual York-Adams League Senior All-Star Game back in 2014, she had just one goal in mind — fun.

For Werner on Sunday at Dallastown High School, it was mission accomplished.

"It’s a fun day,” Werner said. “And I think (the girls) had fun too.”

The girls got to play with and against friends from other schools. The players also got to goof around with the coaches and the coaches even got to joke with the referees.

There was even some off-the-wall rule-breaking during the match's final points.

In all, everyone seemed to enjoy themselves.

"It was definitely a lot of fun,” Dover senior Emma Davis said. “There were definitely some moments that we all joked about. And for me, I know half the team because of club, so playing with them and against them was really fun.”

Proceeds go to good cause: The two sides were split into groups that wore variations of purple — the color that represents Alzheimer's Disease awareness — for the contest. The proceeds raised from the match and concessions all went to the The Alzheimer’s Association.

Alzheimer's is a disease that directly impacted Werner’s family.

The team with dark purple, which was coached by Y-A referee Travis O’Brien, downed the light purple squad, coached by Delone’s Jason Leppo, 2-1.

“It would have been nice to have some coaches from around the league, but I think that Travis had a great time coaching. And maybe that’s the new thing — let the refs coach and not necessarily have the coaches ref, but everyone gets to see things from a different angle.”

The outcome, however, was certainly of little importance to the players. Instead it was all about getting one last chance to play as a high school player.

There was even a chance to even break the rules. Both teams emptied their benches for the final three points of the contest.

“Those last few points were very overwhelming,” Davis said. “But it was fun.”

Good turnout: Werner appreciated the turnout, which nearly filled a donation jar set outside the door at the event.

“When I started this, I looked up at the bleachers and it was very sparse,” she said. “So I don’t know if it’s just that the word is getting out, or if it’s just younger girls who had siblings that played and they’re like ‘you should come, you should come,’ but it was great.”

Reach Ryan Vandersloot at sports@yorkdispatch.com.