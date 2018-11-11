Buy Photo West York's Tesia Thomas, seen here in a file photo, had 12 kills Saturday in a 3-0 victory over Pope John Paul II in a PIAA Class 3-A state quarterfinal match. DISPATCH FILE PHOTO (Photo: The York Dispatch)Buy Photo Story Highlights West York earned a 3-0 win vs. Pope John Paul II in a girls' volleyball state 3-A quarterfinal.

Delone Catholic also earned a 3-0 state quarterfinal triumph vs. Panther Valley on Saturday in 2-A.

Both West York and Delone will play in the state semifinals on Tuesday night at Exeter Township.

The West York and Delone Catholic girls' volleyball teams are back in familiar territory.

Both the Bulldogs and Squirettes cruised to PIAA state quarterfinal triumphs on Saturday afternoon at Gov. Mifflin High School in Shillington.

District 3 champion West York swept to a 26-24, 25-22, 26-24 victory over District 1 runner-up Pope John Paul II in Class 3-A action. Julia Rill had 15 kills to lead West York, while Tesia Thomas added 12 kills. Taylor Morley collected 37 assists for the Bulldogs.

Delone Catholic, meanwhile, captured 25-11, 25-23, 25-17 triumph over Panther Valley in a Class 2-A showdown of district champions. Delone, like West York, claimed the District 3 title, while Panther Valley came in as the District 11 champion. Delone's stat leaders were Molly Raville (25 assists, five digs), Lauren Trummer (25 digs), Hannah Wells (12 digs) and Maddie Clabaugh (12 kills).

On to state semifinals: The Bulldogs and Squirettes now move to state semifinal action on Tuesday night. West York takes on District 11 champion Allentown Central Catholic, while Delone battles District 2 champion Holy Redeemer. Both York-Adams League teams will again play at the same site — Exeter Township High School in Berks County. Delone plays at 6 p.m., followed by West York at approximately 7:30 p.m.

The winners will advance to state championship action on Saturday afternoon at Cumberland Valley High School.

Bulldogs face ACC for third straight season: West York has now advanced to the state semifinals for a third straight season. It is also the third straight season the Bulldogs have face Allentown Central Catholic. ACC won each of the previous two PIAA meetings, capturing a 25-20, 25-18, 29-27 victory in 2016 and a 23-25, 25-19, 25-19, 24-26, 15-13 thriller in 2017.

West York now gets a third shot at the Vikings (16-5). The Bulldogs (26-1) enter the contest ranked No. 3 in the state in 3-A by the Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association, while ACC is No. 2.

The No. 1 team in the state in 3-A, according to the PVCA, is District 7 champion Knoch, which eliminated Dover in Saturday's quarterfinals, 20-25, 25-13, 25-22, 25-17. Knoch faces District 10 champion Warren in the other 3-A semifinal. Warren is ranked No. 9 in 3-A by the PVCA.

Delone, Holy Redeemer meet again: Delone, meanwhile, will try to get back to the PIAA final for a second straight season. The Squirettes fell in the 2017 2-A state title match to Freeport, 23-25, 25-9, 25-23, 25-22.

The Squirettes beat Holy Redeemer in last year's state quarterfinals, 25-21, 25-11, 26-24. Delone also beat Holy Redeemer on Sept. 15 during the 2018 regular season, 25-22, 14-26, 25-20, 21-25, 15-12. That was Holy Redeemer's only loss this season. The Royals are 23-1. Delone enters at 23-3.

Despite the early-season win vs. the Royals, Delone is ranked No. 4 in the state in 2-A by the PVCA, while Holy Redeemer is No. 1. The other 2-A semifinal pits Freeport, the fourth-place team from District 7, vs. District 6 champion Bald Eagle. Freeport, the defending state 2-A champ, enters that game unranked by the PVCA this season, while Bald Eagle is No. 5.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com.