West York's Gianna Krinock, seen here in a file photo, had 12 kills Tuesday vs. Greater Nanticoke. Story Highlights West York rolled to a 3-0 girls' volleyball victory over Greater Nanticoke on Tuesday.

The victory came in the first round of the PIAA Class 3-A playoffs.

West York advances to the state quarterfinals vs. Pope John Paul II on Saturday.

DILLSBURG — Tuesday night, perhaps the biggest gripe for West York girls’ volleyball head coach Joe Ramp was that his team had to wait a little while for the Delone Catholic girls to finish off their PIAA Class 2-A match with Central Cambria.

Taking the court after their scheduled 7 p.m. start time, the Bulldogs were still ready for District 2 champ Greater Nanticoke in a 3-A first-round contest. Using a bevy of attackers all over the court, the District 3 champs cruised to a 25-12, 25-16, 25-16 victory.

West York (25-1) advances to the state quarterfinals against District 1 runner-up Pope John Paul II on Saturday at a time and location yet to be determined. Pope John Paul II (14-6) won its first-round contest over District 12 champion Cardinal O'Hara, 3-0.

“They need to stop scheduling (Delone) before us,” Ramp said jokingly. “We had to wait through five and it seems to happen every single time. But I’m glad that they won.”

Bulldogs in control: Ramp’s team controlled play throughout the night against the Trojanettes. Outside hitter Gianna Krinock led the way with 12 kills, while middle hitters Alayna Harris (nine kills) and Tesia Thomas (eight kills) proved to be a handful for Nanticoke.

Despite dominating, Ramp was not all smiles with his team’s play.

“I’d like my team to step up,” he said. “But after that Palmyra match (a 3-2 win in the district finals Saturday), it’s fine. We have three days to practice and get back in shape.”

Nanticoke coach Debbie Gavin would have liked a better result, but she was more than happy to venture down from the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre area to take on one of the best teams in the state in Class 3-A.

“I call this volleyball heaven down here,” Gavin said of District 3. “They have so many teams down here that compete and it’s great. Up in our area it’s a little bit harder to get the competition that you want, so we have to bring our girls out here more often.”

Familiar foe: Ramp and his club will now focus on preparing for PJPII for a second year in a row Saturday. The Bulldogs claimed a 3-1 triumph in last year’s quarterfinals, although Ramp remembers that it wasn’t easy.

“Last year was a very tight match,” Ramp said. “So I expect the same thing coming into it.”

West York will enter that match ranked No. 3 in the state in 3-A by the Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association. PJPII is No. 8.

With a win Saturday, West York will advance to state semifinals for a third straight season.

Mya Vnuk led Nanticoke (17-3) with five kills, while Carly Reakes and Rielly Miller combined for 11 assists.

