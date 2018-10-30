Buy Photo West York girls' volleyball coach Joe Ramp. DISPATCH FILE PHOTO (Photo: John A. Pavoncello, The York Dispatch)Buy Photo Story Highlights West York swept Eastern York 3-0 in a District 3 3-A girls' volleyball quarterfinal on Tuesday.

West York improved to 19-1 with the victory, Eastern York finished at 15-5.

West York will next face Dover in a District 3 3-A semifinal. The winner clinches a state berth.

WEST YORK — For West York girls’ volleyball coach Joe Ramp, it’s about more than just winning with his team.

Sure, winning means his team will continue to play on as the District 3 Class 3-A playoffs continue.

Just winning, however, isn’t enough for a team with state championship aspirations that was ranked No 5 in the latest Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association 3-A poll.

Playing well and winning is what Ramp is after.

Tuesday evening, Ramp and his second-seeded Bulldogs hosted York-Adams League Division II rival Eastern York in a District 3 3-A quarterfinal.

While the result was satisfactory — a 25-21, 25-19, 25-14 sweep — Ramp felt his team under-performed.

“I know that it gets harder and harder every time we see the same team,” Ramp said in reference to his team's third meeting with the Golden Knights — which all resulted in West York sweeps. “And that’s what I try to preach to the girls. They can’t just come in here and think that they’re going to roll over them. It’s not going to happen.”

Ramp, whose team improved to 19-1, wasn’t particularly impressed with his team’s practice the night before either.

“It just goes to show that the way you practice is the way you play,” he said. “And I don’t think we played well at all. It was a down performance by us, but at the end of the day, a win is a win. But I tell the girls that I’m tired of saying that.”

Hitting errors proved costly over first two sets for West York. To their credit, the Knights were partially responsible for some of that.

“We had like 120 sets and only 40 kills,” Ramp said. “Eastern has been playing extremely well, especially in the league tournament. They battled and they dug a lot of balls up. They are very talented team.”

Defense can only take a team so far. Facing a bevy of skilled West York attackers, the numbers were just too great, even for a team as solid defensively as Eastern (15-5), which has been one of the most underrated teams in the league for much of the season.

“I have no complaints,” Eastern coach Josh Korb said. “Every time we played them this season we got better. It was a fun match for us to play in.”

Julia Rill led the Bulldogs with 11 kills, while Gianna Krinock added nine more. Taylor Morley finished with 29 assists, while Kamden Hepler and Rill each tallied 10 digs.

Sarah Moore and Abby Smith each tallied four kills to lead the Knights, while setter Katie Lehman led Eastern with 12 assists to go with seven digs. Morgan Dobbeck tallied three kills to go with a team-high 10 digs in the setback.

West York now moves on to face sixth-seeded Dover (13-5) on Thursday in a semifinal match at a site and time to be determined. The winner of that match will sew up a PIAA state berth. Dover was 3-2 winner over third-seeded York Suburban (15-3) on Tuesday in another quarterfinal match.

Reach Ryan Vandersloot at sports@yorkdispatch.com.