Only two female runners broke 10 minutes in the women's under-20 3,000-meter race Friday night at the Pan American Under-20 Track & Field Championships.
Northern York's Marlee Starliper was one of them.
The decorated rising senior added an international silver medal to her trophy case, posting a time of 9 minutes, 27.88 seconds in Costa Rica's Estadio Nacional, finishing second only to Canada's Brogan MacDougall, who ran a 9:23.23.
The next closest runner to the top pair was Columbia's Ana Maria Cifuentes Pachon, a distant 40 seconds behind Starliper.
