Three York-Adams teams earn state doubles berths in girls' tennis

Three York-Adams League girls’ tennis doubles teams are heading to PIAA competition after earning top-three finishes on Saturday at Hershey Racquet Club.

In Class 3-A, the Red Lion team of Lexi Lakatosh and Sophie Lanius finished second, losing to Muhlenberg in the final, 6-1, 7-5.

Also in 3-A, the New Oxford team of Anya Rosenbach and Allison Horick won the third-place match over Reading, 7-5, 6-2.

Red Lion had beaten New Oxford in the district 3-A semifinals, 2-6, 6-4, 6-1.

In 2-A, the Kennard-Dale team of Brianna Serruto and Grace Maccarelli also took second, dropping the championship match to Conrad Weiser, 6-1, 6-0.

District 3 teams had to finish in the top three to qualify for states.

The PIAA action starts Friday, Nov. 5, at the Hershey Racquet Club.

