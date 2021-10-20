New Oxford nips Dallastown to earn its first state berth in girls' tennis

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

The New Oxford girls’ tennis program earned its first-ever trip to the state playoffs on Wednesday, and also earned a little payback in the process.

The Colonials captured a 3-2 victory over their York-Adams Division I rival, the Dallastown Wildcats.

The win came in the District 3 Class 3-A third-place match at RCW Athletic Club in Lancaster.

Only the top three 3-A teams from District 3 earned berths into the PIAA tournament.

The victory avenged a 3-2 loss to Dallastown back on Aug. 31. That turned out to be the deciding match of the season in D-I. Dallastown took the division crown with an 8-0 mark, while New Oxford finished second at 7-1.

New Oxford will take a 17-2 mark into state play, while Dallastown’s season ends at 14-4.

In the state playoffs, New Oxford will face the District 1 champion on Tuesday at a site and time to be determined.

Freshman sensation Anya Rosenbach earned a straight-sets victory at No. 1 singles for New Oxford, while Kaelyn Balko took a straight-sets triumph at No. 3 singles.

The deciding point for New Oxford came from Alex Wolf and Joslyn Loss at No. 1 doubles. They earned a three-set triumph.

Dallastown got its points at No. 2 singles (Namyah Jindal) and No. 2 doubles (Kylie Sciuto and Chloe Isett).

Both the Wildcats and the Colonials were pushed into the third-place match after suffering semifinal losses on Tuesday.

Fifth-seeded Dallastown fell to top-seeded Manheim Township, 3-1, while seventh-seeded New Oxford lost to third-seeded Cumberland Valley, 3-2.

Dallastown’s point came from Elizabeth Tony and Jessica Coulson at No. 1 doubles in straight sets. It was Dallastown’s second loss to Manheim Township this season. The Wildcats lost to the Blue Streaks on Sept. 23, 3-2.

New Oxford got its two points from Rosenbach at No. 1 singles and from Wolf and Loss at No. 1 doubles. Both New Oxford wins came in straight sets.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com or @ydsports. Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.