West York, New Oxford tennis players claim York-Adams girls' singles championships

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

West York senior Alisa Steele completed a dominant run through the York-Adams League Class 2-A Girls’ Tennis Singles Championship on Saturday by knocking off the event’s two-time defending champion.

The second-seeded Steele took the title match 6-1, 6-3 over Eastern York’s Evelyn Whiteside, who had claimed the 2-A league crown in 2019 and 2020.

Steele did not lose a set in any of her five matches in the tournament and did not lose more than three games in any set during the event. In all, she lost just 10 games total in her five matches. Steele had gone unbeaten in York-Adams Division II action during the regular season.

The top-seeded Whiteside was similarly dominant in her four matches before the final, losing just two total games.

Kennard-Dale’s Brianna Serruto took the third-place 2-A match over Delone Catholic’s Olivia Roth, 6-2, 6-0. Serruto came in as the No. 3 seed, while Roth was seeded fourth.

New Oxford freshman Anya Rosenbach was also dominant in taking the 3-A league singles crown, losing seven total games over her five matches.

In the 3-A final, the top-seeded Rosenbach rolled past third-seeded Rachel Haupt of Central York, 6-0, 6-1.

Red Lion sophomore Lexi Lakatosh took the third-place match, 6-0, 6-2 over South Western’s Sarah McComas. Lakatosh, the defending 3-A league champion, came in as the No. 2 seed, while McComas was seeded fourth.

Haupt beat Lakatosh in the semifinals, 6-3, 6-4.

The top three finishers in each class qualified for the District 3 singles tournaments.

The league doubles tournaments begin at 1 p.m. Monday with first-round, second-round and quarterfinal action at South Western (2-A) and Red Lion (3-A). The semifinals, finals and consolations for both classes are set to start at 2 p.m. Tuesday at New Oxford.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com.