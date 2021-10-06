Freshman, two-time defending champ earn No. 1 singles seeds in York-Adams girls' tennis

STEVE HEISER

The York-Adams League girls' tennis singles tournaments start Thursday.

In Class 3-A, New Oxford freshman Anya Rosenbach is the No. 1 seed.

In Class 2-A, Eastern York's Evelyn Whiteside, the two-time defending champ, is the No. 1 seed.

In Class 3-A, New Oxford’s Anya Rosenbach got the No. 1 seed over the defending league 3-A champion, Red Lion’s Lexi Lakatosh, who won the 2020 crown as a freshman.

During the regular season on Sept. 13, Rosenbach defeated Lakatosh, 6-2, 6-0.

In 2-A, Evelyn Whiteside of Eastern York is the top seed and will attempt to win a third consecutive crown. Whiteside, a senior, competes independently in the high school season because Eastern does not have a girls’ tennis program.

West York Alisa Steele, who went unbeaten in York-Adams Division II action this season, is the No. 2 seed in 2-A.

The other 3-A singles seeds are: Central York’s Rachel Haupt at No. 3, South Western’s Sarah McComas at No. 4, Susquehannock’s Peyton Joines at No. 5, Gettysburg’s Kim Heinzelmann at No. 6, New Oxford’s Allison Horick at No. 7, Red Lion’s Sophie Lanius at No. 8 and Central York’s Audrey Stewart at No. 9.

The other 2-A singles seeds are: Kennard-Dale’s Brianna Serruto at No. 3, Delone Catholic’s Olivia Roth at No. 4, Delone Catholic’s Ella Knox at No. 5, York Catholic’s Carina Roberts at No. 6, Kennard-Dale’s Grace Maccarelli at No. 7 and West York’s Lexi Sanderson at No. 8.

The seeds have also been released for the league doubles tournaments.

In 3-A, Rosenbach and Horick grabbed the No. 1 seed, followed by Haupt and Stewart at No. 2, Lakatosh and Lanius at No. 3, Joines and Ali Zapach at No. 4, McComas and Savannah Laudicina at No. 5, Dallastown’s Hannah Sult and Namya Jindal at No. 6, Dallastown’s Elizabeth Tony and Jessica Coulson at No. 7 and New Oxford’s Alex Wolf and Joselyn Loss at No. 8.

Roth and Knox grabbed the top doubles seed in 2-A, followed by Serruto and Maccarelli at No. 2, Steele and Sanderson at No. 3, Roberts and Natalie Javitt at No. 4, West York’s Lizzy Agravante and Alexa Stackhouse at No. 5, Kennard-Dale’s Mackenzie Warner and Katie Hayward at No. 6, Hanover’s Annie Smith and Cassidy Conover at No. 7 and Biglerville’s Marianna Hartman and Kiara Kirkegaard at No. 8.

The league singles tournaments start at 2 p.m. Thursday with first-round and second-round action at South Western (2-A) and Red Lion (3-A). The quarterfinals and semifinals are slotted for 1 p.m. Friday, with both classes competing at South Western. The finals and consolations begin at 10 a.m. Saturday, with both classes at New Oxford.

The league doubles tournaments begin at 1 p.m. Monday with first-round, second-round and quarterfinal action at South Western (2-A) and Red Lion (3-A). The semifinals, finals and consolations for both classes are set to start at 2 p.m. Tuesday at New Oxford.

In the event of inclement weather, Wisehaven Tennis Center will be used and a modified schedule will be employed.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com.