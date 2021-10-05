Susquehannock finishes off girls' tennis title season with perfect York-Adams D-II record

RYAN VANDERSLOOT

GLEN ROCK – There wasn’t much suspense Tuesday when the Susquehannock girls’ tennis team played host to Littlestown in their York-Adams League Division II finale.

The Warriors made short work of the visitors en route to a 5-0 triumph that clinched the D-II title.

Winning the division crown was always atop the program’s to-do list this season. After downing both West York and Kennard-Dale, Susquehannock’s two closest rivals in D-II, earlier in the season, the Warriors still couldn’t celebrate an outright crown until getting past the Lady Bolts. The Warriors finished 9-0 in the division.

“This really meant a lot,” Susquehannock junior Peyton Joines. “We’ve been working really hard for this and I’m really proud of how we worked together.”

As the top singles player for the Warriors, Joines still has additional work to be done in the league and perhaps District 3 Class 3-A tournaments. Joines, a first-team all-star selection a year ago, is hoping to be seeded for Thursday’s first-round contests with the hope of breaking through with a victory to send her to the quarterfinals.

“The end goal is get as far as I can,” she said.

It was a little bittersweet, however, for the program to complete their season with a 14-3 mark but fall just outside of the district team draw at No. 11 in the power ratings. Only the top eight make the field. Each of Susquehannock’s losses came at the hands of teams that will qualify for districts: Dallastown (No. 5, 13-2), New Oxford (No. 7, 15-1) and Hershey (No. 2, 15-0).

Despite that, there is little doubt that the team season was anything but a rousing success for the Warriors. Knocking off two-time defending division champion Kennard-Dale last month was a pinnacle accomplishment for the squad and Joines.

“We only had nine matches last season,” Joines said alluding to last year’s truncated schedule because of the COVID-19 pandemic. “So, we had 17 this year and we knew coming into this season that we had to have the mindset to come into every match trying to win the courts that we could. And we did that.”

Winning the title was a nice sendoff for the team’s eight seniors, which include co-captains Angela Kontz and Jae Messersmith.

“We have a big team,” Joines said of the 28-girl roster. “And the great thing about this team is that we’re all just so supportive of one another. We have team bonding activities and I think that’s always so important especially when you have a team this big.”

