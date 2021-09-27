Dallastown completes perfect York-Adams Division I season; plus other Monday girls' tennis

STEVE HEISER

Dallastown earned a 3-2 girls' tennis victory over Central York on Monday.

The Wildcats finished with an 8-0 record in York-Adams Division I matches.

Dallastown claimed its first Division I championship since 2018.

Before this past weekend, the Dallastown girls’ tennis team was already enjoying a successful season.

The past few days, however, have put an exclamation point on their success.

The Wildcats earned a 3-2 victory over visiting Central York on Monday afternoon to complete a perfect 8-0 York-Adams Division I season. The Wildcats improved to 12-2 overall. It is Dallastown’s first D-I crown since 2018, when the Wildcats won a fifth consecutive division championship.

The Wildcats swept the doubles matches on Monday, both in three sets, behind the teams of Elizabeth Tony/Jessica Coulson and Chloe Isett/Kylie Sciuto. Catharine Lasher added a straight-set victory at No. 3 singles for Dallastown.

Central York got straight-set singles wins at No. 1 from Rachel Haupt and at No. 2 from Audrey Stewart.

That victory came just two days after the Wildcats captured their first-ever Keystone Cup championship with 3-2 wins over Hempfield and Lower Dauphin. That was Dallastown’s first win over Hempfield in about a decade.

Winning close matches is nothing new for Dallastown. The Wildcats have earned five of their 12 victories this season by 3-2 scores.

Dallastown would appear to be a near lock to make the District 3 Class 3-A playoffs. They are in fifth place in the latest power ratings, with the top eight making the district 3-A field.

Central fell to 4-6 overall and 4-3 in the division.

OTHER GIRLS' TENNIS

West York 4, Gettysburg 1: At Gettysburg, the Bulldogs received straight-set singles victories from Alisa Steele, Lexi Sanderson and Charlotte Whitesel to grab the York-Adams Division II victory. In doubles, teammates Lizzy Agravante and Alexa Stackhouse combined to win the No. 1 match to remain undefeated on the season. West York improved to 6-1 in the division and 9-3 overall.

Susquehannock 5, Bermudian Springs 0: At Glen Rock, the Warriors received straight-set singles victories from Peyton Joines, Ali Zapach and Angela Kontz to help capture the York-Adams Division II victory. In doubles, teammates Aneesha Kandala and Georgie Snyder won the No. 1 match, while Jae Messersmith and Anne Jackson combined to win the No. 2 match. Susquehannock improved to 6-0 in the division and 9-3 overall.

Delone Catholic 5, Littlestown 0: At Littlestown, the Squirettes received straight-set singles victories from Olivia Roth and Ella Knox to help secure the York-Adams Division II victory. Delone improved to 5-2 in the division and 5-3 overall.

New Oxford 5, South Western 0: At Hanover, the Colonials received straight-set singles victories from Anya Rosenbach, Allison Horick and Kaelyn Balko to capture the York-Adams Division I victory. New Oxford finished divisional play at 7-1 and improved to 14-1 overall. South Western fell to 4-2 in the division and 6-3 overall.

