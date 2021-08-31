Red Lion rolls in York-Adams Division I opener, plus other girls' tennis

STEVE HEISER

The Red Lion girls’ tennis team opened their 2021 York-Adams League Division I season on Monday with a 5-0 triumph at Dover.

The Lions lost just one total game in sweeping the singles matches.

Lexi Lakatosh, who won the York-Adams League Class 3-A championship a season ago as a freshman, got her sophomore season off to a dominant start, grabbing a 6-0, 6-0 victory at No. 1 singles. Lakatosh is also coming off her first-ever York City-County Women’s Open Singles crown.

Sophie Lanius also rolled 6-0, 6-0 at No. 2 singles for Red Lion, while Laken Kelly earned a 6-0, 6-1 victory at No. 3 singles.

In doubles, Nicole Kline and Kenzie Zagroba took a 6-0, 6-1 win at No. 1 and Lily Wentzel and Emily Scot won 6-3, 6-3 at No. 2.

The Lions are now 2-0 overall. Dover is 0-3 overall and 0-1 in the division.

OTHER GIRLS’ TENNIS

Dallastown 5, Northeastern 0: At Manchester, the Wildcats received straight-set singles victories from Hannah Sult, Namya Jindal and Catharine Lasher to secure the York-Adams League Division I victory. In doubles, Elizabeth Tony and Jessica Coulson won the No. 1 match, while Kylie Sciuto and Chloe Isett won the No. 2 match. Dallastown is now 2-0 overall and 1-0 in the division. Northeastern is 1-2 and 0-1.

York Catholic 5, Littlestown 0: At Littlestown, the Irish received straight-set singles victories from Carina Roberts and Natalie Javitt to secure the York-Adams League Division II victory. In doubles, Ali Barta and Ashlyn Mulligan won the No. 1 match, while Willow Sepan and Anna Catalanello won the No. 2 match. It was the season opener for both teams.

South Western 5, York Suburban 0: At Hanover, the Mustangs received straight-set singles victories from Sarah McComas, Savannah Laudicina and Kayley Skibicki to earn the York-Adams Division I victory. In doubles, Elise Panzo and Lillian Smith combined to win the No. 1 match, while Mikayla Bond and Cassie Maqueda won the No. 2 match. South Western improved to 3-0 overall and 1-0 in the division. Suburban fell to 0-2 and 0-1.

New Oxford 5, Spring Grove 0: The Colonials didn’t drop a single game in singles action and lost just one game overall in the match. Anya Rosenbach, Allison Horick and Kaelyn Balko won in singles. The doubles winners were Alex Wolf/Josslyn Loss and Kylie Wampler/Annie Socks.

Hanover 4, Biglerville 1: At Biglerville, the Hawkettes received straight-set singles victories from Annie Smith and Cassidy Conover to capture the York-Adams League Division II victory. For the Canners, Autumn Slaybaugh won a straight-set singles match.

