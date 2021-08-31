Dallastown doubles teams come up big in early-season girls' tennis showdown vs. New Oxford

STEVE HEISER

The Dallastown doubles teams proved to be double-trouble for New Oxford on Tuesday.

The Wildcats swept the doubles matches and that proved to be pivotal in their 3-2 girls’ tennis triumph at Dallastown in an early-season battle of unbeatens.

The matchup of perennial York-Adams Division I powers was originally scheduled for Wednesday, but was moved up to Tuesday to avoid the heavy rain that is expected on Wednesday from the remnants of Hurricane Ida.

Elizabeth Tony and Jessica Coulson earned a 6-4, 6-4 triumph at No. 1 singles for Dallastown, while Kylie Sciuto and Chloe Isett was victorious at No. 2 doubles, 6-4, 6-3.

Dallastown also got a 6-2, 6-2 win from Catharine Lasher at No. 3 singles.

New Oxford got a a 6-0, 6-1 victory from Anya Rosenbach at No. 1 singles and a 6-2, 6-3 triumph from Allison Horick at No. 2 singles.

Dallastown improved to 3-0 overall and 2-0 in York-Adams Division I. New Oxford fell to 3-1 overall and 1-1 in Division I.

The Colonials are the defending Division I champions.

Dallastown is trying to regain the division crown it last won in 2018. That year the Wildcats claimed a fifth consecutive D-I championship.

OTHER GIRLS’ TENNIS

Gettysburg 5, Bermudian Springs 0: At Gettysburg, the Warriors received straight-set singles victories from Kim Heinzelmann, Bridget Duffy, and Grace Neller to secure the York-Adams Division II victory. Gettysburg improved to 1-0 in the division and 2-1 overall. Bermudian fell to 0-1 in the division and overall.

