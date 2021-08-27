Red Lion opens with win vs. West York, plus other girls' tennis from Thursday

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

Red Lion rolled to a 4-1 girls’ tennis victory over West York on Thursday.

It was the Lions’ season opener.

The Lions swept the singles action behind straight-set victories from Lexi Lakatosh, Sophie Lanius and Laken Kelly. Lakatosh, a sophomore, is the defending York-Adams Class 3-A champion.

Red Lion also got a straight-set doubles victory from Emily Szot and Lily Wentzle.

West York’s point came from the doubles team of Lizzi Agravante and Alexa Stackhouse.

OTHER GIRLS’ TENNIS

South Western 4, Delone Catholic 1: At Hanover, the Mustangs received singles victories from Sarah McComas and Kayley Skibicki to help secure the win. Also for South Western, Elise Panzo and Lillian Smith won the No. 1 doubles match, while Mikayla Bond and Cassie Maqueda won the No. 2 match. For the Squirettes, Ella Knox won the No. 2 singles match.

Kennard-Dale 4, Northeastern 0: Brianna Serruto, Grace Maccarelli and Mackenzie Warner each earned straight-set singles triumphs. Katie Hayward and Leeah Jacobs won in doubles for the Rams.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com.