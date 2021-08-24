Delone Catholic takes York-Adams Division III golf opener, plus other Tuesday prep results

STEVE HEISER

Delone Catholic won the York-Adams League Division III golf opener on Tuesday afternoon at South Hills Golf Course near Hanover.

The Squires finished with a 336 team total. Tim Burke led the Squires individually by shooting 78, while Bryson Koop and Evan Glass each shot 85.

York Catholic came in second at 342, led by Brady Walker, who was the individual medalist at 76. Teammate Patrick Doron shot 83.

Hanover took third at 391, followed by Bermudian Springs (405) and York Tech (407). Fairfield had just two golfers and thus did not register a team score.

GIRLS' TENNIS

Northeastern 3, Chambersburg 2: At Manchester, the Bobcats captured the nonleague season-opening victory in doubles, with Maddie Reik and Laiba Khan combining to win the No. 1 match, while Ashley Smith and Saviah Whitfield combined to win the No. 2 match. Teammate Lauren Edgar also won the No. 2 singles match.

New Oxford 4, Carlisle 1: At New Oxford, the Colonials received straight-set singles victories from Anya Rosenbach, Allison Horick and Kaelyn Balko to secure the season-opening nonleague victory.

