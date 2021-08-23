Dallastown High School girls' tennis team opens up in triumphant fashion

STEVE HEISER

The 2021 high school girls' tennis season got started on Monday afternoon.

It couldn't have gone much better for the Dallastown Wildcats, who earned a 5-0 nonleague victory at Trinity.

All of the Wildcats' victories came in straight sets.

Hannah Sult, Namya Jindal and Catharine Lasher won in singles, while Elizabeth Tony/Jessica Coulson and Kylie Sciuto/Chloe Isett triumphed in doubles.

