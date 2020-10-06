Eastern York's Whiteside, Central York's Haupt earn top seeds for Y-A tennis singles event

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

Defending champion Evelyn Whiteside is the No. 1 seed in the 2-A field for this week’s York-Adams League Girls’ Tennis Singles Championships.

Whiteside is from Eastern York, which does not field a girls’ tennis team.

The top seed in 3-A is Central York’s Rachel Haupt, who finished third in the 3-A league event in 2019.

Brianna Serruto of D-II champion Kennard-Dale is seeded No. 2 in 2-A, followed by West York’s Alisa Steele at No. 3. Whiteside beat Steele in last year’s 2-A league final. The rest of the 2-A seeds are: York Catholic’s Carina Roberts at No. 4, Delone Catholic’s Olivia Roth at No. 5, K-D’s Tori Santoriello at No. 6, Delone’s Ella Knox at No. 7 and Bermudian Springs’ Anne Miles at No. 8.

In 3-A, Red Lion’s Lexi Lakatosh is No. 2, followed by South Western’s Sarah McComas at No. 3, Dallastown’s Grace Heird at No. 4, Central York’s Audrey Stewart at No. 5, Red Lion’s Sophie Lanius at No. 6, New Oxford’s Eryn Little at No. 7 and Gettysburg’s Kaitlyn Then at No. 8.

In 2-A doubles, Delone’s Roth and Knox are seeded No. 1, followed by K-D’s Serruto and Santoriello at No. 2, West York’s Steele and Lexi Sanderson at No. 3, York Catholic’s Ireland Brennan and Ella Linthicum at No. 4, K-D’s Grace Maccarelli and Shannon Fletcher at No. 5, Bermudian’s Miles and Hailey Sullivan at No. 6, West York’s Sadie Mikula and Megan Hartlaub at No. 7 and York Catholic’s Roberts and Natalie Javitt at No. 8.

In 3-A doubles, Central’s Haupt and Stewart are seeded No. 1, followed by Red Lion’s Lakatosh and Lanius at No. 2, York Suburban’s Alex Clancy and Ini Ekaha at No. 3, New Oxford’s Allison Horick and Kayla Hoffman at No. 4, Gettysburg’s Then and Kim Heinzelmann at No. 5, Dallastown’s Heird and Kylie Sciuto at No. 6, New Oxford’s Little and Alex Wolf at No. 7 and Susquehannock’s Ali Zapach and Peyton Joines at No. 8.

The singles tournament at starts 2 p.m. Thursday at Red Lion (2-A) and South Western (3-A) with first- and second-round action. The semifinals and finals are set to start at 2 p.m. Friday at New Oxford for both classes.

The doubles tournament starts at 2 p.m. Monday at South Western (3-A) and Red Lion (2-A) with first-round and second-round matches. The semifinals and finals are set to start at 2 p.m. Tuesday at New Oxford for both classes.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com.