GIRLS' TENNIS: New Oxford, Kennard-Dale capture showdown victories in York-Adams action

New Oxford and Kennard-Dale each took major steps toward outright York-Adams League divisional titles in girls' tennis on Wednesday.

The Colonials grabbed a 3-2 victory over visiting Dallastown. Both teams entered the match at 6-0 in Division I.

New Oxford is now alone in first place and has just one divisional match remaining at York Suburban on Monday. The Colonials have clinched at least a tie for the title. A win on Monday will give New Oxford its first-ever outright divisional crown.

K-D, meanwhile, grabbed a 4-1 victory over visiting Gettysburg in a pivotal D-II contest. The defending D-II champion Rams improved to 8-0, while Gettysburg fell to 5-2. Like New Oxford, K-D has clinched at least a tie for the crown. The Rams can win the outright championship with a win at home on Monday against a strong West York team, which sits at 7-1 and can earn a share of the crown by beating K-D.

In New Oxford's win, the Colonials' Kayla Hoffman stormed back for a key three-set triumph over Hannah Sult at No. 2 singles, 3-6, 6-1, 6-2. Freshman Allison Horick won in straight sets at No. 3 singles for the Colonials, losing just one game. Horick is 7-0 this season and has lost only six total games all season at the No. 3 spot.

Two more New Oxford freshmen, Joslyn Loss and Alex Wolf, won at No. 1 doubles, 6-4 7-6 (0). Both of those freshmen are also 7-0 for the Colonials.

Dallastown's Grace Heird lost just one game in her straight-set No. 1 singles win. The Wildcats' other point came from Catharine Lasher and Jessica Coulson at No. 2 doubles in straight sets.

In the K-D victory, Brianna Serruto earned a three-set victory at No. 1 singles. The Rams' Julie Rubelman won in straight sets at No. 3 singles, losing just one game.

Grace Maccarelli/Shannon Fletcher and Caroline Beighley/MacKenzie Warner each earned straight-set doubles victories for K-D.

Gettysburg's Kim Heinzelmann won in three sets at No. 2 singles.

OTHER GIRLS' TENNIS

West York 5, Biglerville 0: At West York, the Bulldogs received straight-set singles victories from Alisa Steele, Chloe Hoover and Lexi Sanderson to secure the D-II victory. In doubles, Sadi Mikula and Megan Hartlaub combined to win the No. 1 match, while Alexa Stackhouse and Charlotte Whitesel combined to win the No. 2 match, both in straight sets. West York improved to 7-1.

Susquehannock 4, York Catholic 1: At Glen Rock, the Warriors received straight-set singles victories from Peyton Joines, Ali Zapach and Megan Cramer in the D-II match. Susquehannock's Diana Kelbaugh and Anne Jackson combined to win the No. 1 doubles match in three sets. For the Irish, Ella Mayer and Kendall Ford won the No. 2 doubles match in three sets. Susquehannock improved to 6-1 in the division.

Central York 4, York Suburban 1: At Central York, the Panthers received straight-set singles victories from Rachel Haupt, Audrey Stewart and Sarah Gao to earn the D-I victory. Also for Central, Prital Prabhu and Briana Fan won the No. 1 doubles match in straight sets. For the Trojans, Tina Pham and Morgan Sheldon combined to win the No. 2 doubles match in straight sets. Both teams are now 4-3 in the division.

Northeastern 5, Spring Grove 0: At Spring Grove, the Bobcats received straight-set singles victories from Jiselle Castano, Lael Marshall and Laura Shearer to grab the D-I victory. In doubles, Katie Harrison and Kiah Irwin won the No. 1 match, while Laiba Khan and Maddie Reik won the No. 2 match, both in straight sets.

South Western 3, Red Lion 2: At Hanover, the Mustangs captured both doubles matches in straight sets to win the D-I match. Rachel Smith and Savannah Laudicina combined to win the No. 1 match, while Meredith Lucey and Elise Panzo won the No. 2 match. In singles, South Western's Lindsey Loeser won the No. 3 match. For the Lions, Lexi Lakatosh won the No. 1 singles match and Sophie Lanius won the No. 2 match, both in straight sets. South Western is now 6-1 in the division.

Hanover 3, Littlestown 1: At Littlestown, Hanover got singles wins from Annie Smith and Cassidy Conover, and a doubles win from Ariella Stansbury/Mya Maloney. Hannah Shelley won at No. 1 singles in three sets for Littlestown.

Delone 4, Bermudian Springs 1: At Hanover, Olivia Roth, Ella Knox and Madi Rollins each won in straight sets to sweep the singles for Delone. Olivia Auffarth/Anna Augustyniak at No. 1 doubles for Delone. Bermudian's Abby Myers/Taylor Stockman won at No. 2 doubles.

