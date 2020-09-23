GIRLS' TENNIS: South Western edges Central York in battle of Y-A Division I unbeatens

STEVE HEISER

In a battle of York-Adams Division I unbeatens, South Western emerged with a 3-2 victory over Central York in girls' tennis action on Wednesday in Hanover.

Both teams entered with 3-0 divisional records. Dallastown leads the division at 5-0. The Wildcats were idle on Wednesday. Dallastown and Central face off Monday afternoon at Dallastown.

Lindsey Loeser earned a victory at No. 3 singles for the Mustangs.

The doubles matches, however, proved pivotal, with South Western sweeping both contests in straight sets. Savannah Laudicina and Rachel Smith won at No. 1 doubles for the Mustangs, while Meredith Lucey and Elise Panzo triumphed at No. 2 doubles.

Rachel Haupt won at No. 1 singles for Central York, while her teammate, Audrey Stewart, won at No. 2 singles. Both Central wins also came in straight sets.

OTHER GIRLS' TENNIS

Susquehannock 5, Littlestown 0: At Littlestown, the Warriors improved to 4-1 in D-II action. They received straight set-singles victories from Payton Joines, Ali Zapach and Megan Cramer. In doubles, Diana Kelbaugh and Anne Jackson combined to win the No. 1 match in straight sets.

York Catholic 4, Hanover 1: At Hanover, the Irish received straight-set singles victories from Carina Roberts and Alexis Wiegart. In doubles for the Irish, Ireland Brennan and Ella Lithicum combined to win the No. 1 match in straight sets. For the Hawkettes, Cassidy Conover won a singles match.

Spring Grove 3, Dover 2: At Spring Grove, the Rockets received singles victories from Sara Diehl and Emily Sentz. In doubles, McKayla Fetrow and Edie Rumbaugh combined to win the No. 1 match for the Rockets. For the Eagles, Emma Pequignot won a singles match, while Briana Gilman and Jamie Reed combined to win a doubles match.

