GIRLS' TENNIS: Four teams still unbeaten in York-Adams Division I action

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

The York-Adams Division I girls' tennis race is quickly shaping up as a four-team battle for the championship.

After Monday's action, there are four unbeaten teams: Dallastown at 5-0, followed by Central York, South Western and New Oxford, each at 3-0.

Defending champion Central York is off to a dominant start in D-I action. The Panthers cruised to a 5-0 victory over visiting Northeastern on Monday. Central has now won all three of its D-I matches this season by 5-0 margins.

On Monday, the Panthers received straight-set singles victories from Rachel Haupt, Audrey Stewart and Sarah Gao

In doubles, Prital Prabhu and Brianna Fan won the No. 1 match, while Anna Burch and Anna Grechaniuk won the No. 2 match.

The next week will determine Central's fate. The Panthers are at South Western on Wednesday, at home vs. New Oxford on Friday and at Dallastown next Monday.

Northeastern fell to 1-4.

OTHER

GIRLS' TENNIS

South Western 4, Dover 1: At Dover, the Mustangs captured both doubles matches in straight sets.

Savannah Laudicina and Rachel Smith combined to win the No. 1 match, while Meredith Lucey and Elise Panzo won the No. 2 match. In singles, Sarah McComas and Emma Cockey each captured a victory.

For the Eagles, Emma Pequignot won a singles match.

Dallastown 3, Red Lion 2: At Red Lion, the Wildcats won both doubles matches in straight sets.

It was Dallastown's second consecutive 3-2 victory following a similar victory over York Suburban.

Kylie Sciuto and Chloe Isett won the No. 1 doubles match, while Lana Dumnich and Jessica Coulson won the No. 2 match. Namya Jindal also captured the No. 3 singles match in straight sets for the Wildcats.

For the Lions, Lexi Lakatosh won the No. 1 singles match, while Sophie Lanius won the No. 2 singles match, both in straight sets. Lakatosh defeated Grace Heird, who had not lost more than two games in any set before Monday.

West York 4, Delone Catholic 1: At McSherrystown, the Bulldogs received straight-sets doubles victories from the teams of Sadi Mikula and Morgan Hartlaub in the No. 1 match, while Alexa Stackhouse and Charlotte Whitesel won the No. 2 match.

In singles for the Bulldogs, Alisa Steele and Lexi Sanders each won a straight-sets victory. For the Squirettes, Ella Knox won a singles match.

Biglerville 3, Littlestown 2: At Biglerville, a forfeit at No. 2 doubles gave Biglerville the D-II win.

Mariana Hartman won at No. 2 singles for Biglerville, while Hope Strouth/Hannah Orndorff won at No. 1 doubles. Littlestown got singles wins from Hannah Shelley and Laura Johnson

Bermudian Springs 4, Hanover 1: At Hanover, Annie Smith, Haley Sullivan and Cheyenne Lehman swept the singles to lead the Eagles to the D-II victory.

York Suburban 5, Spring Grove 0: At Suburban, the Trojans improved to 2-1 in D-I action. Spring Grove fell to 0-5.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com. David VanO'Linda contributed to this report.