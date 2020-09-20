GIRLS' TENNIS: Dallastown survives tough test vs. York Suburban to stay unbeaten
The unbeaten Dallastown girls' tennis team passed its first true test of the season on Friday afternoon.
The Wildcats improved to 4-0 in York-Adams Division I action with a 3-2 victory over visiting York Suburban.
Dallastown came into the match having won each of its three previous contests by 5-0 margins. The Wildcats hadn't lost a single set entering Friday's match.
Suburban proved to be a much sterner test.
The match down to the No. 1 doubles match, when Dallastown's Kylie Sciuto and Chloe Isett stormed back to outlast Suburban's Janelle Rice and Tina Pham 6-7 (5), 6-0, 6-2.
Grace Heird won in straight sets at No. 1 singles for Dallastown, while the Wildcats' No. 2 doubles team of Lana Dumnich and Jessica Coulson also won in straight sets. Heird has yet to drop more than two games in a set this season.
Suburban got straight-sets singles wins from No. 2 player Abigail Miller and No. 3 player Alex Clancy.
Suburban fell to 1-1.
OTHER GIRLS' TENNIS
South Western 5, Spring Grove 0: At Hanover, the Mustangs improved to 3-0 in D-I action. Sarah McComas, Emma Cockey and Lindsey Loeser earned singles wins. Savannah Laudicina/Rachel Smith and Meredith Lucey/Elise Panzo won in doubles. All the wins came in straight sets.
Kennard-Dale 5, Littlestown 0: At Littlestown, the defending D-II champion Rams improved to 4-0 in the division this season. Brianna Serruto, Tori Santoriello and Julie Rubelmann each won in straight sets for K-D, losing a combined two games. Morgan Grace Maccarelli/Shannon Fletcher and Caroline Beighley/Leeah Jacobs won in doubles.
Susquehannock 5, Delone Catholic 0: At Glen Rock, the Warriors moved to 3-1 in D-II action behind straight-sets singles wins from Peyton Joines, Ali Zapach and Megan Cramer. Diana Kelbaugh/Anne Jackson and Tessa Bryan/Angela Kontz took straight-sets double wins.
York Catholic 4, Bermudian Springs 1: At York Springs, Carina Roberts and Annie Stich earned straight-sets singles win for the Irish. York Catholic got straight-sets doubles victories from Ireland Brennan/Ella Linthicum and Alexis Weigard/Ella Mayer.
West York 5, Hanover 0: At West York, the Bulldogs improved to 3-1 in D-II action. Alisa Steele, Chloe Hoover and Lexi Sanderson won in singles. Sadi Mikula/Megan Hartlaub and Charlotte Whitesel/Alexa Stackhouse won in doubles.
Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com.