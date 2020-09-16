PREP ROUNDUP: Unbeaten Dallastown girls enjoy dominant start to Y-A D-I tennis season

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

The Dallastown High School girls' tennis team is off to a dominant start in York-Adams League Division I action.

The Wildcats picked up their third consecutive 5-0 victory to begin the 2020 D-I campaign, this time grabbing the victory at home on Senior Day against the Spring Grove Rockets.

Dallastown players, in singles and doubles, have played 30 sets this season. They have yet to lose a set.

On Wednesday, Grace Heird, Hannah Sult and Namya Jindal triumphed in singles. In doubles, Lana Dumnich and Olivia Krone combined to win the No. 1 match, while Hannah Lancaster and Astha Ray combined to win the No. 2 match.

Dallastown next plays host to York Suburban at 4 p.m. Friday. Suburban will enter at 1-0 both overall and in D-I

Spring Grove fell to 0-3 both overall and in D-I.

OTHER GIRLS' TENNIS

Central York 5, Red Lion 0: At Central York, the defending D-I champion Panthers improved to 2-0, both overall and in the division. The Panthers received singles victories from Rachel Haupt, Audrey Stewart and Sarah Gao. In doubles, Prital Prabhu and Brianna Fan captured the No. 1 match, while Anna Burch and Paityn Asper won the No. 2 match, both in straight sets.

Kennard-Dale 5, Bermudian Springs 0: At York Springs, the Rams received straight-set singles victories from Brianna Serruto, Tori Santoriello and Julie Rubelmann to secure the D-II victory. In doubles, Grace Maccarelli and Shannon Fletcher won the No. 1 match, while Carolyn Beighly and MacKenzie Warner won the No. 2 match, both in straight sets. The Rams, the defending D-II champion, improved to 3-0 both overall and in the division.

Susquehannock 5, Hanover 0: At Glen Rock, the Warriors received straight-set singles victories from Peyton Joines, Ali Zapach and Megan Cramer to secure the D-II triumph. In doubles, Diana Kelbaugh and Anne Jackson won the No. 1 match, while Tessa Bryan and Angela Kontz won the No. 2 match.

West York 4, York Catholic 1: At Penn State York, the Bulldogs received straight-set singles victories from Alisa Steele, Chloe Hoover and Lexi Sanderson to secure the D-II victory. West York's Alexa Stackhouse and Alexis Weigard won the No. 2 doubles match. For the Irish, Megan Hartlaub and Ella Linthicum won the No. 1 doubles match.

New Oxford 5, Dover 0: At New Oxford, the Colonials received straight-set singles victories from Eryn Little, Kayla Hoffman and Allison Horick to secure the D-I victory. In doubles, Alex Wolf and Joslyn Loss combined to win the No. 1 match, while Maddie Dockter and Kaelyn Kennedy won the No. 2 match.

South Western 4, Northeastern 1: At Manchester, the Mustangs won their season opener, getting singles victories from Sarah McComus and Lindsey Loeser in the D-I match. Savannah Laudicina and Rachel Smith won the No. 1 doubles match for the Mustangs, while Meredith Lucey and Elise Panzo won the No. 2 doubles match. For the Bobcats, Lael Marshall won a singles match.

Delone Catholic 4, Biglerville 1: At Delone, Olivia Roth, Ella Knox and Madi Rollins earned straight-set singles wins to power the Squirettes.

GOLF

Delone takes D-III match: The Delone Catholic golf team won the D-III match at Bridgewater Golf Club on Wednesday with a team score of 330. Delone placed five golfers under 86 for the first time: Nick Carpenter (80), Trenton Kopp (81), Camdyn Keller (84), Tim Burke (85) and Evan Glass (86). Delone leads the division at 15-0. York Tech finished second as a team at 366, followed by York Catholic (367), Fairfield (393), Bermudian Springs (405) and Hanover (415). York Catholic's Patrick Doran was the individual medalist with a 78. No one else broke 80. The Irish are second in the division at 11-4, while Tech is third at 10-5.

