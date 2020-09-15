SUBSCRIBE NOW
99¢ per month for 3 months
SUBSCRIBE NOW
99¢ per month for 3 months

PREP GIRLS' TENNIS: York Suburban opens 2020 season with victory over Northeastern

STEVE HEISER
717-505-5446/@ydsports
Ini Efiom-Ekaha of York Suburban plays the net against Northeastern's Jiselle Castano, Monday, September 14, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo

York Suburban got its 2020 girls' tennis season off to an impressive start on Monday with a 5-0 triumph at Northeastern in a York-Adams Division I contest.

The Trojans won each of the singles matches in straight sets, getting victories from Ini Efiom-Ekaha at No. 1 (6-3, 6-1), Abigail Miller at No. 2 (6-0, 6-0) and Alex Clancy at No. 3 (6-1, 6-0)

Suburban also swept the doubles contests in straight sets behind the teams of Janelle Rice and Tina Pham (6-1, 7-5) and Morgan Shelton and Claire Hartinger (6-3, 6-4).

OTHER GIRLS' TENNIS

Dallastown 5, Dover 0: At Dover, the Wildcats received straight-set singles victories from Grace Heird, Hannah Sult and Namya Jindal. In doubles, Kylie Sciuto and Chloe Isett won the No. 1 match in straight sets, while Catherine Lasher and Lana Dumnich combined to win the No. 2 match in straight sets. Dallastown is now 2-0 in York-Adams Division I matches, winning both of its contests, 5-0. 

Central York 5, Spring Grove 0: At Spring Grove, the Panthers opened their Y-A D-I season with an easy win. The defending D-I champion Panthers received straight-set singles victories from Rachel Haupt, Audrey Stewart and Sarah Gao. In doubles, Prital Prabhu and Brianna Fan combined to win the No. 1 match in straight sets, while Anna Burch and Paityn Asper won the No. 2 match in straight sets.

Kennard-Dale 4, Susquehannock 1: At Fawn Grove, the Rams improved to 2-0 in Y-A D-II action. K-D, the defending D-II champion, captured both doubles matches in straights sets. Grace Maccarelli and Shannon Fletcher won the No. 1 doubles match, while Caroline Beighley and Mackenzie Warner won the No. 2 doubles match. Also for K-D, Tori Santoriello and Julie Rubelmann each won a straight-set singles match. For the Warriors, Peyton Joines won the No. 1 singles match in straight sets.   

West York 5, Littlestown 0: At West York, Alisa Steele, Chloe Hoover and Lexi Sanderson each won in straight sets in singles to power the Bulldogs. Sadi Mikula/Megan Hartlaub and Alexa Stackhouse/Charlotte Whitesel got the doubles wins.

Gettysburg 3, York Catholic 2: At Gettysburg, the Warriors outlasted the Irish in a Y-A D-II match. Gettysburg swept the singles behind Kaitlyn Then, Kim Heinzelmann and Grace Neller. York Catholic swept the doubles behind Ireland Brennan/Ella Linthicum and Alexis Weigard/Ela Mayer.

Bermudian Springs 4, Biglervile 1: At Biglerville, the Eagles (1-1 in Y-A D-II) got singles wins from Anne Miles, Haley Sullivan and Cheyenne Lehman.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com. Dave VanO'Linda contributed to this report.