PREP GIRLS' TENNIS: York Suburban opens 2020 season with victory over Northeastern

York Suburban got its 2020 girls' tennis season off to an impressive start on Monday with a 5-0 triumph at Northeastern in a York-Adams Division I contest.

The Trojans won each of the singles matches in straight sets, getting victories from Ini Efiom-Ekaha at No. 1 (6-3, 6-1), Abigail Miller at No. 2 (6-0, 6-0) and Alex Clancy at No. 3 (6-1, 6-0)

Suburban also swept the doubles contests in straight sets behind the teams of Janelle Rice and Tina Pham (6-1, 7-5) and Morgan Shelton and Claire Hartinger (6-3, 6-4).

OTHER GIRLS' TENNIS

Dallastown 5, Dover 0: At Dover, the Wildcats received straight-set singles victories from Grace Heird, Hannah Sult and Namya Jindal. In doubles, Kylie Sciuto and Chloe Isett won the No. 1 match in straight sets, while Catherine Lasher and Lana Dumnich combined to win the No. 2 match in straight sets. Dallastown is now 2-0 in York-Adams Division I matches, winning both of its contests, 5-0.

Central York 5, Spring Grove 0: At Spring Grove, the Panthers opened their Y-A D-I season with an easy win. The defending D-I champion Panthers received straight-set singles victories from Rachel Haupt, Audrey Stewart and Sarah Gao. In doubles, Prital Prabhu and Brianna Fan combined to win the No. 1 match in straight sets, while Anna Burch and Paityn Asper won the No. 2 match in straight sets.

Kennard-Dale 4, Susquehannock 1: At Fawn Grove, the Rams improved to 2-0 in Y-A D-II action. K-D, the defending D-II champion, captured both doubles matches in straights sets. Grace Maccarelli and Shannon Fletcher won the No. 1 doubles match, while Caroline Beighley and Mackenzie Warner won the No. 2 doubles match. Also for K-D, Tori Santoriello and Julie Rubelmann each won a straight-set singles match. For the Warriors, Peyton Joines won the No. 1 singles match in straight sets.

West York 5, Littlestown 0: At West York, Alisa Steele, Chloe Hoover and Lexi Sanderson each won in straight sets in singles to power the Bulldogs. Sadi Mikula/Megan Hartlaub and Alexa Stackhouse/Charlotte Whitesel got the doubles wins.

Gettysburg 3, York Catholic 2: At Gettysburg, the Warriors outlasted the Irish in a Y-A D-II match. Gettysburg swept the singles behind Kaitlyn Then, Kim Heinzelmann and Grace Neller. York Catholic swept the doubles behind Ireland Brennan/Ella Linthicum and Alexis Weigard/Ela Mayer.

Bermudian Springs 4, Biglervile 1: At Biglerville, the Eagles (1-1 in Y-A D-II) got singles wins from Anne Miles, Haley Sullivan and Cheyenne Lehman.

