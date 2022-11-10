York-Adams League coaches select 2022 girls' soccer all-stars
The York-Adams League has announced its girls' soccer all-stars for the 2022 season, as voted by the league's coaches.
Each of the association's three divisions revealed its first and second teams, as well as its Player and Coach of the Year. Division I champion Dallastown and Division III co-champ Delone Catholic both swept postseason awards, while D-II winner Northeastern picked up a Coach of the Year honor.
The Wildcats, who added a York-Adams League tournament title to their division crown last month, had two stars share Player of the Year honors in Division I. Both Maggie Groh and Annabelle Wunderlich missed time with injuries this season, but the two standouts still helped lead their team to an 18-4-1 overall record. Groh, a Delaware commit, scored four goals in Dallastown's district playoff win over South Western. Wunderlich, a senior committed to Shepherd University, also won the award in 2021. Wildcats head coach Scott Austin also won Coach of the Year to complete a sweep for the Wildcats.
York Suburban's Kirra Hyder was selected as Division II Player of the Year. The junior led the circuit with 13 goals scored for the Trojans, who finished their season 9-8-1. Northeastern's Diana Sprenkle earned Coach of the Year honors after guiding the Bobcats to a 10-1-1 division record (13-5-2 overall).
Delone Catholic's Madison O'Brien dominated against seemingly any competition this season, scoring 41 goals and adding 10 assists in 19 contests for the Squirettes (the next-highest total in the entire York-Adams League was 23). The Division III Player of the Year recorded 10 different hat tricks this season, including one against Brandywine Heights in the district playoffs. Coach of the Year Derf Maitland guided Delone to a 14-4-1 record overall, and the Squirettes' 10-1-1 mark in the division was tied for first with Fairfield.
2022 YORK-ADAMS GIRLS' SOCCER ALL-STARS
DIVISION I
Co-Players of the Year: Maggie Groh and Annabelle Wunderlich, Dallastown
Coach of the Year: Scott Austin, Dallastown
First Team
Annabelle Wunderlich, Dallastown
Maggie Groh, Dallastown
Morgan Lese, Dallastown
Haley Jamison, Dallastown
Carly Louey, South Western
Maci Shaffer, South Western
Mckayla Green, South Western
Evangelia Barakos, Central York
Jazmine Parker, Central York
Izzy Walker, Red Lion
Wrena Wentz, New Oxford
Second Team
Kiara McNealy, Dallastown
McKenna Kelley, Dallastown
Kaylee Kashner, Dallastown
Delaney Maher, South Western
Jess Bentzel, South Western
Bella Boyce, Central York
Suzy Koukounas, Central York
Ellie Rymer, Red Lion
Kyla Anderson, New Oxford
Miranda Garcia, New Oxford
Ainsley Schwab, Spring Grove
DIVISION II
Player of the Year: Kirra Hyder, York Suburban
Coach of the Year: Diana Sprenkle, Northeastern
First Team
Kierra Hyder, York Suburban
Alyssa Murray, West York
Ella Schmoyer, West York
Gabby Del Pielago, York Suburban
Niamh Fanning, Susquehannock
Taylor Steininger, Dover
Sophia Hoff, Eastern
Hanna Sellers, Eastern
Emma Toomey, Northeastern
Riley Craley, Northeastern
Ryann Bumsted, Northeastern
Second Team
Jaelynn Small, West York
Rylee Cessna, West York
Kendall Gross, York Suburban
Madi Bartlett, Susquehannock
Marleigh Fetrow, Dover
Gracie Yerges, Dover
Faith Sterner, Dover
Annilies Brenenborg, Eastern
Madi Craley, Northeastern
Riley Keefe, Northeastern
Izzy Ingoe, Kennard-Dale
DIVISION III
Player of the Year: Madison O'Brien, Delone Catholic
Coach of the Year: Derf Maitland, Delone Catholic
First Team
Breana Valentine, Fairfield
Therese Phelan, Fairfield
Ava Deming, Fairfield
Madison O'Brien, Delone Catholic
Fina Mochi, Delone Catholic
Brylee Rodgers, Biglerville
Emily Woolson, Biglerville
Emma Patton, Bermudian Springs
Chole Stuart, Bermudian Springs
Leah Gaito, York Catholic
Ava Bentzel, Littlestown
Second Team
Audrey Chesko, Fairfield
Cadence Holmberg, Fairfield
Erin Gregg, Fairfield
Katie Norris, Delone Catholic
Molly Fleming, Delone Catholic
Jocelyn Robinson, Delone Catholic
Kiera Shaffer, Biglerville
Mari Alvarez, Biglerville
Jamylett Lua, Bermudian Springs
Mary Zelis, York Catholic
Lola Garman, Hanover