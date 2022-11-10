York-Adams League coaches select 2022 girls' soccer all-stars

The York-Adams League has announced its girls' soccer all-stars for the 2022 season, as voted by the league's coaches.

Each of the association's three divisions revealed its first and second teams, as well as its Player and Coach of the Year. Division I champion Dallastown and Division III co-champ Delone Catholic both swept postseason awards, while D-II winner Northeastern picked up a Coach of the Year honor.

The Wildcats, who added a York-Adams League tournament title to their division crown last month, had two stars share Player of the Year honors in Division I. Both Maggie Groh and Annabelle Wunderlich missed time with injuries this season, but the two standouts still helped lead their team to an 18-4-1 overall record. Groh, a Delaware commit, scored four goals in Dallastown's district playoff win over South Western. Wunderlich, a senior committed to Shepherd University, also won the award in 2021. Wildcats head coach Scott Austin also won Coach of the Year to complete a sweep for the Wildcats.

York Suburban's Kirra Hyder was selected as Division II Player of the Year. The junior led the circuit with 13 goals scored for the Trojans, who finished their season 9-8-1. Northeastern's Diana Sprenkle earned Coach of the Year honors after guiding the Bobcats to a 10-1-1 division record (13-5-2 overall).

Delone Catholic's Madison O'Brien dominated against seemingly any competition this season, scoring 41 goals and adding 10 assists in 19 contests for the Squirettes (the next-highest total in the entire York-Adams League was 23). The Division III Player of the Year recorded 10 different hat tricks this season, including one against Brandywine Heights in the district playoffs. Coach of the Year Derf Maitland guided Delone to a 14-4-1 record overall, and the Squirettes' 10-1-1 mark in the division was tied for first with Fairfield.

2022 YORK-ADAMS GIRLS' SOCCER ALL-STARS

DIVISION I

Co-Players of the Year: Maggie Groh and Annabelle Wunderlich, Dallastown

Coach of the Year: Scott Austin, Dallastown

First Team

Annabelle Wunderlich, Dallastown

Maggie Groh, Dallastown

Morgan Lese, Dallastown

Haley Jamison, Dallastown

Carly Louey, South Western

Maci Shaffer, South Western

Mckayla Green, South Western

Evangelia Barakos, Central York

Jazmine Parker, Central York

Izzy Walker, Red Lion

Wrena Wentz, New Oxford

Second Team

Kiara McNealy, Dallastown

McKenna Kelley, Dallastown

Kaylee Kashner, Dallastown

Delaney Maher, South Western

Jess Bentzel, South Western

Bella Boyce, Central York

Suzy Koukounas, Central York

Ellie Rymer, Red Lion

Kyla Anderson, New Oxford

Miranda Garcia, New Oxford

Ainsley Schwab, Spring Grove

DIVISION II

Player of the Year: Kirra Hyder, York Suburban

Coach of the Year: Diana Sprenkle, Northeastern

First Team

Kierra Hyder, York Suburban

Alyssa Murray, West York

Ella Schmoyer, West York

Gabby Del Pielago, York Suburban

Niamh Fanning, Susquehannock

Taylor Steininger, Dover

Sophia Hoff, Eastern

Hanna Sellers, Eastern

Emma Toomey, Northeastern

Riley Craley, Northeastern

Ryann Bumsted, Northeastern

Second Team

Jaelynn Small, West York

Rylee Cessna, West York

Kendall Gross, York Suburban

Madi Bartlett, Susquehannock

Marleigh Fetrow, Dover

Gracie Yerges, Dover

Faith Sterner, Dover

Annilies Brenenborg, Eastern

Madi Craley, Northeastern

Riley Keefe, Northeastern

Izzy Ingoe, Kennard-Dale

DIVISION III

Player of the Year: Madison O'Brien, Delone Catholic

Coach of the Year: Derf Maitland, Delone Catholic

First Team

Breana Valentine, Fairfield

Therese Phelan, Fairfield

Ava Deming, Fairfield

Madison O'Brien, Delone Catholic

Fina Mochi, Delone Catholic

Brylee Rodgers, Biglerville

Emily Woolson, Biglerville

Emma Patton, Bermudian Springs

Chole Stuart, Bermudian Springs

Leah Gaito, York Catholic

Ava Bentzel, Littlestown

Second Team

Audrey Chesko, Fairfield

Cadence Holmberg, Fairfield

Erin Gregg, Fairfield

Katie Norris, Delone Catholic

Molly Fleming, Delone Catholic

Jocelyn Robinson, Delone Catholic

Kiera Shaffer, Biglerville

Mari Alvarez, Biglerville

Jamylett Lua, Bermudian Springs

Mary Zelis, York Catholic

Lola Garman, Hanover