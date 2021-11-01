York-Adams League girls' soccer coaches pick top players, all-stars for 2021

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

Annabelle Wunderlich was a pivotal performer in helping Dallastown capture the York-Adams Division I girls’ soccer championship in 2021.

Her efforts were rewarded recently when she was named the D-I Player of the Year by the division’s coaches.

Wunderlich posted nine goals, including two game-winners, and also had 10 assists for the Wildcats, who captured the D-I title at 12-1-1. Dallastown also earned a District 3 Class 4-A playoff berth and finished 15-5-1 overall.

Susquehannock’s Shelby Derkosh was named the D-II Player of the Year after collecting 23 goals and 12 assists this fall. She powered the Warriors to an 8-4 record in the division, which was good for a tie for third place. Susquehannock, which earned York-Adams and District 3 Class 3-A playoff berths, finished 10-8 overall.

The D-III Player of the Year was Bermudian Springs’ Bailey Oehmig, who powered the Eagles to the division crown at 12-0-0. Bermudian finished 14-4-0 overall, including York-Adams League and District 3 Class 2-A playoff berths.

The league’s coaches of the year were South Western’s Chad Marshall (D-I), Eastern York’s Chrissy Crumling (D-II) and Bermudian Springs’ Jeff Hamon (D-III).

Marshall guided the Mustangs to a fourth-place finish in D-I at 8-6. South Western finished 8-9-0 overall.

Crumling led the Golden Knights to a surprising run to the York-Adams League title game and a 14-5-1 overall record. Eastern finished second in D-II at 8-3-1 and also earned a District 3 Class 2-A playoff berth. That came one year after the Golden Knights won just one game.

Hamon mentored Bermudian to the D-III championship with a perfect divisional record.

Following is the complete list of 2021 York-Adams League girls’ soccer all-stars:

YORK-ADAMS GIRLS’ SOCCER ALL-STARS

DIVISION I

Player of the Year: Annabelle Wunderlich, Dallastown.

Coach of the Year: Chad Marshall, South Western.

First-Team All-Stars

Jessica Bentzel, South Western.

Sarah Crusse, Central York.

Maggie Groh, Dallastown.

Lorelei Hartzfeld, Northeastern.

Olivia Herbert, Dallastown.

Caitlyn Martin, Spring Grove.

Kylyn McIntire, Red Lion.

Ava Myers, Central York.

Taylor Steininger, Dover.

Gretchen Turner, Northeastern.

Annabelle Wunderlich, Dallastown.

Second-Team All-Stars

Mint Aqui, South Western.

Isabella Boyce, Central York.

Riley Craley, Northeastern.

McKenna Kelley, Dallastown.

Morgan Lese, Dallastown.

Cici Miller, Dover.

Skylar Mumford, Central York.

Maci Shaffer, South Western.

Tori Smith, Dallastown.

Faith Sterner, Dover.

Emma Toomey, Northeastern.

DIVISION II

Coach of the Year: Chrissy Crumling, Eastern York

Player of the Year: Shelby Derkosh, Susquehannock.

First-Team All-Stars

Shelby Derkosh, Susquehannock.

Jaelynn Small, West York.

Alyssa Murray, West York.

Isabel Coy, York Suburban.

Gabby Del Pielago, York Suburban.

Abby Henise, Eastern York.

Katlyn Krebbs, Susquehannock.

Brooke Lehman, Eastern York.

Lydia Gable, Kennard-Dale.

Wrena Wentz, New Oxford.

Alivia Colgan, Gettysburg.

Ali Harvey, Gettysburg.

Audrey Robertson, Gettysburg.

Kyla Anderson, New Oxford.

Second-Team All-Stars

Autumn Oaster, Gettysburg.

Lauren Simpson, Susquehannock.

Olivia Pasko, Susquehannock.

Kendal Gross, York Suburban.

Paula Laracuente, West York.

Rylee Cessna, West York.

Courtney Klein, Gettysburg.

Annelies Brenenborg, Eastern York.

Leah Hersey, West York.

Ella Schmoyer, West York.

Madison Hutchison, Kennard-Dale.

Ellie Hall, New Oxford.

Maddy Gaydon, Gettysburg.

Hanna Sellers, Eastern York.

DIVISION III

Player of the Year: Bailey Oehmig, Bermudian Springs.

Coach of the Year: Jeff Hamon, Bermudian Springs.

First-Team All-Stars

Bailey Oehmig, Bermudian Springs.

Lillian LaBure, Bermudian Springs.

Corrin Himes, Bermudian Springs.

Honey Strosnider, Fairfield.

Breana Valentine, Fairfield.

Maddie O'Brien, Delone Catholic.

Fina Mochi, Delone Catholic.

Sydney Mentzer, York Catholic.

Kathleen McKeague, York Catholic.

Brylee Rogers, Biglerville.

Ava Bentzel, Littlestown.

Second-Team All-Stars

Megan Huntington, Bermudian Springs.

Payton Feeser, Bermudian Springs.

Jamylett Lua, Bermudian Springs.

Audrey Chesko, Fairfield.

Cadence Holmberg, Fairfield.

Therese Phelan, Fairfield.

Amy Rupp, Delone Catholic.

Emily McCann, Delone Catholic.

Katie Bullen, York Catholic.

Abrielle Ponce, Biglerville.

Baylie Kirby, Hanover.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com or @ydsports. Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.