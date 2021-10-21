Central York, Eastern York to face off for York-Adams girls' soccer championship

STEVE HEISER

Either Central York or Eastern York will be the 2021 York-Adams League girls’ soccer champion.

The Panthers and the Golden Knights each earned 1-0 victories on Thursday in league semifinal action. Neither team won its division during the Y-A regular season.

Central defeated York-Adams Division I rival Northeastern in overtime at Bermudian Springs. Inda Deck scored the game-winner.

Eastern, meanwhile, took down York-Adams Division I champion Dallastown at Red Lion. Mariah Bair’s second-half free-kick goal was the game’s only score.

The Panthers and the Golden Knights will now square off at 5 p.m. Saturday at Dallastown for the league championship.

The two finalists did not meet during the regular season. Central (14-4-1) was the D-I regular-season runner-up, while Eastern (14-5-1) finished second in D-II.

The Golden Knights will be looking for their first-ever league playoff title in girls’ soccer. Central, meanwhile, will be chasing a fifth consecutive league postseason crown. They won the title each year from 2016 through 2019. The 2020 league tournament was not held because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com or @ydsports.