The York-Adams League fall sports season officially came to an end on Tuesday night.

The Fairfield girls' soccer team was the league's final hope for a 2019 PIAA championship.

The Green Knights, however, suffered a 3-1 defeat to Camp Hill in the state Class 1-A semifinals on Tuesday at Northeastern High School in Manchester.

It was Fairfield's second loss to unbeaten Camp Hill in the last two weeks. The Knights fell to the Lions 2-0 on Oct. 30 in the District 3 1-A final.

Y-A Division III champion Fairfield finished at 23-3. Camp Hill improves to 24-0 and advances to Saturday's state 1-A championship match. The Lions will face the winner of Wednesday's other semifinal between District 7 1-A champion Shady Side and District 7 1-A runner-up Greensburg Central Catholic.

Milly Heinbaugh scored Fairfield's lone goal on Tuesday vs. Camp Hill.

The Knights were trying to win their second state crown in four years after capturing the PIAA title in 2016.