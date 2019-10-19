Story Highlights Central York won the York-Adams League girls' soccer crown on Saturday night.

The Panthers earned a 2-0 triumph over Gettysburg.

Anya Schnetzka and Ava Myers scored the goals for the Panthers.

Buy Photo Central York celebrates after winning the York-Adams League girls' soccer title on Saturday night. (Photo: BIL BOWDEN FOR THE YORK DISPATCH)

Buy Photo Ava Myers scored one of Central York's two goals on Saturday night. (Photo: BIL BOWDEN FOR THE YORK DISPATCH)

MANCHESTER — There has been something that Central York girls’ soccer senior Sydney Koncsol wanted to tell the media ever since she was a freshman.

Getting a chance to do it, however, was something that proved to be more difficult for Koncsol than helping her team win a York-Adams League title.

So, after Koncsol and her Panthers teammates captured a fourth-straight Y-A title after a 2-0 victory over Gettysburg Saturday night at Northeastern High School, the CY back finally got her chance.

“It’s a great day to be a Panther,” she said with a smile.

Indeed it was.

Not only did Central win another girls’ soccer crown, the school also captured its first-ever field hockey championship earlier in the day.

Senior class: It was also a good day for the CY senior class, most of whom played key roles in winning the past four titles. Anya Schnetzka, one of eight seniors on the roster, put the Panthers ahead with 13:32 left in the first half.

Buy Photo Central York's Britlyn Higgins looks to move the ball up the field against Gettysburg on Saturday night. (Photo: BIL BOWDEN FOR THE YORK DISPATCH)

“It was a good finish from Anya,” Koncsol said. “We work on set pieces a decent amount of time and finishing on one was definitely good.”

CY coach Eric Webb gave his crew of seniors a lot of credit for helping the program win a fourth title in a row.

For Webb, recalling all of the big moments was pretty easy.

“Chole Carns scored the game-winning goal in her freshman year to win the championship,” Webb said. “Their sophomore year, Chloe drew a penalty kick in the semifinals against York Catholic. Last year Katelyn Mair scored the game-winning goal in the semifinals and finals. And then tonight Anya scored our first goal. They’ve all been such a huge part of each of these teams.”

Future on display: The future of the program, however, lies in the team’s underclassman. That youth was also on display Saturday night.

Ava Myers, who is just a sophomore, added an insurance tally just more than five minutes after Schnetzka’s goal in what proved to be the final goal scored on the night.

“Watching Ava just fly so fast down the sideline is just so fun to watch,” Koncsol said.

It, too, was fun for Webb, who still felt his team's play was far from perfect.

“Yeah, it was fun to watch,” he said. “But it wasn’t our best game that we’ve played, but at this time of year it doesn’t have to be a great game. It’s just put the ball in the back of the net.”

