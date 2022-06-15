York-Adams coaches honor top girls' lacrosse players from 2022 season

STEVE HEISER

York Catholic was the most dominant girls' lacrosse team in the York-Adams League this past spring.

It's not surprising, therefore, that the Irish were heavily represented when the league's coaches recognized the top players from the 2022 campaign.

York Catholic's Sydney Mentzer was selected the league's player of the year, and the leader of the Irish program, Rob Linthicum, was selected the league's top coach.

Mentzer is slated to play college lacrosse for Elon University, an NCAA Division I program in North Carolina. She finished the season wtih 101 goals, 28 assists, 35 ground balls, 26 caused turnovers and 50 draw controls.

The Irish won the league regular-season crown at 12-0 and then also won the York-Adams Tournament crown before finishing second in the District 3 Class 2-A playoffs. The Irish season ended at 20-3 with a one-goal loss in the state 2-A quarterfinals.

Mentzer also shared the midfielder of the year honor with Susquehannock's Addison Roeder, who had 94 goals, 94 draw controls, 60 ground balls and 28 caused turnovers.

The goalie of the year was York Catholic's Amanda Reed, while the attacker of the year was Katie Bullen of the Irish. Reed had 71 saves on 122 shots on goal for a 58% save percentage, along with 19 ground balls and six caused turnovers. Bullen had 51 goals, 40 assists, 39 ground balls, 14 caused turnovers and 64 draw controls.

The co-defenders of the year were Susquehannock's Katlyn Krebs and South Western's Kayln Arnold. Krebs had four goals, 64 draw controls, 23 ground balls and 26 caused turnovers, while Arnold had three goals, 20 ground balls and 13 caused turnovers.

Susquehannock finished second to York Catholic in the league during both the regular season (11-1) and the Y-A tournament. South Western was third in the league regular season at 10-2. Susquehannock then took third in the district and finished 17-4 overall. South Western also ended its campaign at 17-3.

YORK-ADAMS GIRLS’ LACROSSE ALL-STARS

Player of the Year: Sydney Mentzer, York Catholic.

Coach of the Year: Rob Linthicum, York Catholic.

FIRST TEAM

Midfield

Co-Midfielders of the Year:

Sydney Mentzer, York Catholic.

Addison Roeder, Susquehannock.

Other Midfielders

Katie Yocum, South Western.

Olivia Staples, York Catholic.

Victoria Zerbe, Eastern York.

Lexie Plesic, South Western.

Goalie

Goalie of the Year

Amanda Reed.

Attack

Attacker of the Year

Katie Bullen, York Catholic.

Other Attackers

Sydney Marusko, Susquehannock

Ally Mathis, New Oxford.

Kloey Batchellor, South Western.

Defense

Co-Defenders of the Year

Katlyn Krebs, Susquehannock.

Kayln Arnold, South Westerrn.

Other Defenders

Sienna Kopp, Susquehannock.

Jordan Markey, Dallastown.

SECOND TEAM

Midfield

Hannah Connors, Red Lion.

Grace Doyle, York Catholic.

Rachel Stiffler, Susquehannock.

Hailey Linebaugh, New Oxford.

Emma Alex, Dallastown.

Alexis Federline, Dallastown.

Goalie

Morgan Melucci, South Western.

Attack

Dulaney Staples, York Catholic.

Jessica Daugherty, York Catholic.

Poppy Fornoff, Kennard-Dale.

Sydney Winpigler, New Oxford.

Defense

Diana Potter, Red Lion.

Abby Henise, Eastern York.

Naomi Doll, New Oxford.

Sophie Perry, York Catholic.

Grace Grandas, York Catholic.

Erika Kurnik, Eastern York.

HONORABLE MENTION

Midfield

Emma Beach, Dallastown.

Hannah Carl, Kennard-Dale.

Leah Leonard, South Western.

Goalie

KC O’Neill, Susquehannock.

Attack

Jenna Davis, Dover.

Bethany Cohee, New Oxford.

Isabella Vogel, Susquehannock.

Mackenzie Rupp, West York.

Defense

Kyleigh Kight, South Western.

Rowan Sroka, Susquehannock.

Anna Seufert, York Catholic.

