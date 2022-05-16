York-Adams girls' lacrosse teams go 2-2 in District 3 Class 3-A opening-round action

STEVE HEISER

The York-Adams girls’ lacrosse teams went 2-2 on Monday evening in opening-round action of the District 3 Class 3-A Tournament.

Dallastown (11-6) and South Western (17-2) emerged with victories and moved to the quarterfinals, while New Oxford (9-7) and Red Lion (11-7) suffered defeats and saw their seasons come to a close.

Ninth-seeded Dallastown went on the road and returned home with a 13-11 triumph at eighth-seeded Lower Dauphin (12-6).

Seventh-seeded South Western, meanwhile, captured a 15-7 victory over visiting Carlisle (10-7), which came in as the No. 10 seed.

No. 12 seed New Oxford dropped a 21-9 decision at No. 5 seed Hershey (13-4) and No. 11 seed Red Lion suffered a 10-8 verdict at No. 6 seed Gov. Mifflin (13-5).

Dallastown and South Western now face tough tasks in the quarterfinals.

Dallastown travels to No. 1 seed Manheim Township (14-1) at 5 p.m. Wednesday, while South Western visits No. 2 seed Hempfield (16-1) at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Both Manheim Township and Hempfield had byes in the opening round.

In Red Lion's loss, the Lions' leaders were Hannah Connors (four goals, assist), Savannah Quave (two goals) and Grace Howard (eight saves).

In New Oxford's loss, Ally Mathis led the Colonials by scoring a team-high four goals. Also for New Oxford, Bethany Cohee added four assists, Madison Cohee scored two goals and added one assist and Hailey Linebaugh added two assists.

