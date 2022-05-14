York Catholic rolls again en route to winning York-Adams girls' lacrosse tournament crown

DANTE GREEN

717-505-5418/@TaySean14

There are times when the team across from you just has your number.

It might be safe to say that the York Catholic girls’ lacrosse team has Susquehannock's number.

The Irish dominated the Warriors for the second time this season on Friday night at Susquehannock High School, 14-3, in the York-Adams Tournament championship.

Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

That followed a 16-6 Irish victory over the Warriors during the regular season. They are Susquehannock’s only losses this spring, dropping the Warriors to 15-2. York Catholic is 19-1.

It was York Catholic’s first league tournament crown since 2014. Friday's win allowed York Catholic to sweep the league regular-season and playoff crowns.

The Irish turned the ball over five times in the first period, but YC head coach Rob Linthicum said that, after his players’ nerves calmed down, they played much better.

“They were 15-1 and we held them to three goals,” Linthicum said of Susquehannock. “That’s not easy. We didn’t play our best game. We moved the ball well and they played aggressive defense. We had to move the ball fast and soundly. We did that well from that perspective, but their defense was incredible.”

It wasn’t an offensive onslaught from either team, but the winners proved too much in the long run. They held their opponent scoreless for long stretches. Even when the Irish struggled on the offensive side, their defense held up. Linthicum said the Warriors are a good team and that he was expecting a closer outcome.

“In the regular season we beat them by 10 and we played our best game,” he said. “I thought this would be close, but I was shocked it (wasn’t).”

Linthicum said his team is playing its best ball and has a chance to win districts.

“Right now, we are playing as well as we can,” he said. “We need to make sure we play our game. If we play the way we have been playing, we will have some success in districts.”

York Catholic is No. 2 in the latest District 3 Class 2-A power ratings, behind only Twin Valley, which handed the Irish their only loss of the season on March 30, 17-7. Susquehannock is No. 3 in the power ratings. York Catholic is the two-time defending district champion after beating Twin Valley in last year’s final. Susquehannock finished third in the district last season.

In Friday’s win over Susquehannock, Sydney Mentzer had five goals for the road team and terrorized the post all night. Katie Bullen had three goals. Grace Doyle and Olivia Staples had two goals and two assists each for the Irish. Delaney

Staples and Jessica Daugherty each had a goal.

Rachel Stiffer had two goals for Susquehannock and Sydney Marusko added the Warriors’ other goal.

Reach Dante Green at dgreen@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @TaySean14.