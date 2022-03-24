York County women's lacrosse player collects national honor

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

A York County product has earned a national player-of-the-week honor for her prowess on the lacrosse field.

York Catholic High School graduate Kayleigh Pokrivka was named the NCAA Division II National Defensive Player of the Week by the Intercollegiate Women’s Lacrosse Coaches Association.

The former Irish standout earned the honor after a week when she caused 11 turnovers and collected 10 ground balls for a nationally-ranked East Stroudsurg University women’s team.

Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

Pokrivka, who was named the PSAC East Defensive Athlete of the Week on Monday, led the Warrior defense, causing seven turnovers against No. 15 Pace on Saturday. In the previous game, she had scooped up six ground balls against Millersville, while also causing four turnovers.

Her final caused turnover vs. Pace was her most important. The graduate student forced a game-clinching turnover with less than a minute remaining against the nationally-ranked Setters to seal the 12-11 win.

Nationally, Pokrivka leads the nation with four caused turnovers per game and ranks sixth in ground balls per game with 4.20. She has been a huge factor in ESU ranking ninth in the country in scoring defense (seven goals-against per game). She leads the nation among active defenders in career caused turnovers in Division II with 133.

The Warriors are 6-0 overall this season and 2-0 in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference. They are ranked No. 8 nationally in NCAA Division II, but they will likely move up after Tuesday’s 13-9 win over No. 5 West Chester. Pokrivka had seven turnovers and four ground balls in that game.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @ydsports.