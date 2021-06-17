York Catholic girls' lacrosse player earns Central Pennsylvania All-America honors

STEVE HEISER

York Catholic standout Sydney Mentzer has added another major honor to her growing girls’ lacrosse resume.

The midfielder has been named a Central Pennsylvania All-American for the 2021 season. She was one of 10 regional girls to earn the honor.

The selections were determined by coaches in Berks, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin Lancaster, Lebanon, Mifflin, Montour, Union and York counties.

As a junior this spring, Mentzer led York Catholic to York-Adams League and District 3 Class 2-A championships. She had previously been selected the league MVP. York Catholic, after earning a state 2-A playoff victory, finished at 19-2, which included a 12-0 mark in Y-A action.

During 16 regular-season games, Mentzer had 68 goals, 22 assists, 30 groundballs, 31 caused turnovers and 36 draw controls. She was named the team co-MVP and has committed to play at the NCAA Division I level for the University of Maryland, Baltimore County.

The regional coaches also named a 10-member All-Academic Team that included three York-Adams League players: York Catholic senior midfielder Sharon Staples, York Catholic junior attacker Grace Doyle, and Susquehannock senior defender Jordyn Prediger.

The regional coach of the year also hails from a York County school: Red Land’s Jess Stetler. The Patriots finished 15-4 overall.

The Jackie Pitts Award for service to team, school and community went to Hannah Custer, a senior midfielder for Cocalico.

In addition to Mentzer, the other members of the Central Pennsylvania All-American team were: Custer; Anna Kaplan, Twin Valley, junior midfielder; Emma Raines, Twin Valley, junior attacker, Megan Rice, Manheim Township, senior attacker; Kelsea Dague, Hempfield, junior midfielder; Eliza Enriques, Governor Mifflin, junior midfielder; Sydney Witwer, Manheim Township, junior midfielder; Sophie Stanislawczyk, Governor Mifflin, junior midfielder; and Kayla Wilkes, Wilson, junior midfielder.

In addition to Staples, Doyle and Prediger, the other regional members of the all-academic team were: Custer; Kaplan; Cassidy Gleiberman, Lancaster Country Day, senior midfielder; Alayna Trynosky, Cocalico, senior goalkeeper; Clarre Porter, State College, senior defender; Regan Gillissee, Hempfield, senior attacker; and Ella Reish, Lewisburg, senior attacker.

