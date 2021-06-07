York-Adams girls' lacrosse coaches honor the league's top players for 2021
The York-Adams League coaches have handed out their top awards for the 2021 season.
Not surprisingly, the league's top team grabbed the lion's share of the honors.
Sydney Mentzer, from York-Adams League champion York Catholic, was selected the league MVP. She helped the Irish win the District 3 Class 2-A title and earn a state playoff victory. York Catholic finished at 19-2, which included a 12-0 mark in Y-A action.
During 16 regular-season games, Mentzer had 68 goals, 22 assists, 30 groundballs, 31 caused turnovers and 36 draw controls. She was named the team co-MVP and has committed to play at the NCAA Division I level for the University of Maryland, Baltimore County.
Other YC players earning individual awards were Ella Linthicum (Attacker of the Year), Olivia Staples and Mentzer (co-Midfielders of the Year) and Grace Doyle (co-Defender of the Year).
Linthicum, who is committed to NCAA D-II Millersville University, finished the regular season with 62 goals, 59 assists, 36 groundballs, 19 caused turnovers and five draw controls.
Staples, who is also committed to UMBC, finished the regular season with 38 goals, 23 assists, 36 groundballs, 30 caused turnovers and 90 draw controls. She was voted the team co-MVP with Mentzer.
Doyle, who will play for NCAA D-III national champion Salisbury, completed her regular season with 21 goals, 13 assists, 25 groundballs, 41 caused turnovers and 30 draw controls.
In all, nine YC players earned some all-star mention.
South Western's Randy Kavanaugh was named the York-Adams League Coach of the Year after leading his Mustangs to a third-place league finish at 10-2, a District 3 Class 3-A runner-up finish and a state playoff berth. South Western finished at 17-4. Six of his players earned league all-star recognition.
Susquehannock's Jordyn Prediger was named the co-Defender of the Year with Doyle. She helped Susquehannock to a second-place league finish at 11-1, a third-place finish in District 3 Class 2-A and a state playoff berth. The Warriors finished at 14-4. Prediger was one of eight Susquehannock players to earn league all-star honors.
The league's Goalkeeper of the Year is Spring Grove's McKenna Seashole.
Following is the complete list of the coaches' selections for Y-A League all-stars.
League MVP: Sydney Mentzer, York Catholic
Coach of the Year: Randy Kavanaugh, South Western
First Team All-Stars
Attackers
Ella Linthicum, York Catholic, Attacker of the Year
Ally Mathis, New Oxford
Sydney Marusko, Susquehannock
Aisley Bergdoll, Kennard-Dale
Midfielders
Sydney Mentzer, York Catholic, Co-Midfielder of the Year
Olivia Staples, York Catholic, Co-Midfielder of the Year
Addison Roeder, Susquehannock
Katie Yocum, South Western
Emma Randisi, Spring Grove
Ella Baker, South Western
Lexie Plesic, South Western
Defenders
Jordyn Prediger, Susquehannock, Co-Defender of the Year
Grace Doyle, York Catholic, Co-Defender of the Year
Ariana Prediger, Susquehannock
Katlyn Krebs, Susquehannock
Goalkeeper
McKenna Seashole, Spring Grove, Goalie of the Year
Second Team
Attackers
Kloey Batchellor, South Western
Leah Leonard, South Western
Kelly Nguyen, York Catholic
Kendall Smith, Spring Grove
Midfielders
Eryn Little, New Oxford
Shannon Staples, York Catholic
Mikayla Hostler, Kennard-Dale
Kathryn Burke, Susquehannock
Victoria Zerbe, Eastern York
Rachel Oestrike, Susquehannock
Defenders
Kyleigh Kight, South Western
Chloe Herring, New Oxford
Abby Henise, Eastern York
Keely Brennan, York Catholic
Goalkeepers
Morgan Scott, New Oxford
Honorable Mention
Attackers
Jessica Daugherty, York Catholic
Midfielders
Hannah Zimmer, New Oxford
Addyson Wagman, Spring Grove
Goalkeepers
Hannah Carlisle, Central York
McKenna Channel, Kennard-Dale
KC O'Neill, Susquehannock