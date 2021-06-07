York-Adams girls' lacrosse coaches honor the league's top players for 2021

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

The York-Adams League coaches have handed out their top awards for the 2021 season.

Not surprisingly, the league's top team grabbed the lion's share of the honors.

Sydney Mentzer, from York-Adams League champion York Catholic, was selected the league MVP. She helped the Irish win the District 3 Class 2-A title and earn a state playoff victory. York Catholic finished at 19-2, which included a 12-0 mark in Y-A action.

During 16 regular-season games, Mentzer had 68 goals, 22 assists, 30 groundballs, 31 caused turnovers and 36 draw controls. She was named the team co-MVP and has committed to play at the NCAA Division I level for the University of Maryland, Baltimore County.

Other YC players earning individual awards were Ella Linthicum (Attacker of the Year), Olivia Staples and Mentzer (co-Midfielders of the Year) and Grace Doyle (co-Defender of the Year).

Linthicum, who is committed to NCAA D-II Millersville University, finished the regular season with 62 goals, 59 assists, 36 groundballs, 19 caused turnovers and five draw controls.

Staples, who is also committed to UMBC, finished the regular season with 38 goals, 23 assists, 36 groundballs, 30 caused turnovers and 90 draw controls. She was voted the team co-MVP with Mentzer.

Doyle, who will play for NCAA D-III national champion Salisbury, completed her regular season with 21 goals, 13 assists, 25 groundballs, 41 caused turnovers and 30 draw controls.

In all, nine YC players earned some all-star mention.

South Western's Randy Kavanaugh was named the York-Adams League Coach of the Year after leading his Mustangs to a third-place league finish at 10-2, a District 3 Class 3-A runner-up finish and a state playoff berth. South Western finished at 17-4. Six of his players earned league all-star recognition.

Susquehannock's Jordyn Prediger was named the co-Defender of the Year with Doyle. She helped Susquehannock to a second-place league finish at 11-1, a third-place finish in District 3 Class 2-A and a state playoff berth. The Warriors finished at 14-4. Prediger was one of eight Susquehannock players to earn league all-star honors.

The league's Goalkeeper of the Year is Spring Grove's McKenna Seashole.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com.

Following is the complete list of the coaches' selections for Y-A League all-stars.

League MVP: Sydney Mentzer, York Catholic

Coach of the Year: Randy Kavanaugh, South Western

First Team All-Stars

Attackers

Ella Linthicum, York Catholic, Attacker of the Year

Ally Mathis, New Oxford

Sydney Marusko, Susquehannock

Aisley Bergdoll, Kennard-Dale

Midfielders

Sydney Mentzer, York Catholic, Co-Midfielder of the Year

Olivia Staples, York Catholic, Co-Midfielder of the Year

Addison Roeder, Susquehannock

Katie Yocum, South Western

Emma Randisi, Spring Grove

Ella Baker, South Western

Lexie Plesic, South Western

Defenders

Jordyn Prediger, Susquehannock, Co-Defender of the Year

Grace Doyle, York Catholic, Co-Defender of the Year

Ariana Prediger, Susquehannock

Katlyn Krebs, Susquehannock

Goalkeeper

McKenna Seashole, Spring Grove, Goalie of the Year

Second Team

Attackers

Kloey Batchellor, South Western

Leah Leonard, South Western

Kelly Nguyen, York Catholic

Kendall Smith, Spring Grove

Midfielders

Eryn Little, New Oxford

Shannon Staples, York Catholic

Mikayla Hostler, Kennard-Dale

Kathryn Burke, Susquehannock

Victoria Zerbe, Eastern York

Rachel Oestrike, Susquehannock

Defenders

Kyleigh Kight, South Western

Chloe Herring, New Oxford

Abby Henise, Eastern York

Keely Brennan, York Catholic

Goalkeepers

Morgan Scott, New Oxford

Honorable Mention

Attackers

Jessica Daugherty, York Catholic

Midfielders

Hannah Zimmer, New Oxford

Addyson Wagman, Spring Grove

Goalkeepers

Hannah Carlisle, Central York

McKenna Channel, Kennard-Dale

KC O'Neill, Susquehannock