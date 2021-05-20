THURSDAY'S DISTRICT 3 GIRLS' LACROSSE: Irish, Warriors, Mustangs move to semifinals

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

Three York-Adams League girls' lacrosse teams moved to the District 3 semifinals on Thursday night.

York Catholic and Susquehannock advanced to the final four in Class 2-A, while South Western advanced to the 3-A semfinals.

York Catholic moved on with a 20-6 home victory over Lampeter-Strasburg.

Olivia Staples led the second-seeded Irish (16-1) by scoring five goals and adding three assists. Also excelling for YC were Ella Linthicum (four goals, two assists), Shannon Staples (two goals, four assists), Sydney Mentzer (five goals) and Grace Doyle (two goals, one assist).

In the 2-A semifinals, YC will play host to third-seeded Cocalico (15-3) at 7 p.m. Tuesday. Cocalico beat sixth-seeded Palmyra on Thursday, 14-4. Seventh-seeded Lampeter-Strasburg finished 13-7.

No. 4 seed Susquehannock, meanwhile grabbed an 18-6 triumph over No. 5 seed Red Land in 2-A quarterfinal action in Glen Rock. The Warriors improved to 13-2, while Red Land finished at 15-4. In the 2-A semifinals, Susquehannock will travel to top-seeded Twin Valley (19-1) at 7 p.m. Tuesday. Twin Valley dominated No. 9 seed Kennard-Dale, on Thursday, 23-7. The Rams' season ends at 11-8.

In the 3-A quarterfinals, No. 5 seed South Western downed No. 4 seed Gov. Mifflin, 17-12, in Shillington. The York County Mustangs improved to 16-2 and sewed up a PIAA Class 3-A state playoff berth. Gov. Mifflin finished at 12-6. In the semifinals at 7 p.m. Tuesday, South Western will travel to No. 1 seed Hershey, which barely survived a major score from No. 8 seed New Oxford. The Trojans outlasted the Colonials, 8-7. Hershey is 17-0. New Oxford finished at 13-4.

Ally Mathis and Hannah Zimmer led the Colonials individually by scoring three goals apiece. Also for New Oxford, Bethany Cohee added two assists, while Morgan Scott made 15 stops in goal.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com.