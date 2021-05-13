THURSDAY'S PREP ROUNDUP: Irish girls, Panther boys finish perfect league lacrosse seasons

STEVE HEISER

The York Catholic girls and Central York boys finished off perfect York-Adams League lacrosse seasons on Thursday.

The Irish rolled to a 22-2 beating of visiting West York. The Panthers, meanwhile, dominated York Suburban, 16-1.

The Irish finished at 12-0 in the league and improved to 15-1 overall. YC outscored its league foes, 243-41. None of the Irish's league foes got closer than 10 goals.

Ella Linthicum led the Irish by scoring three goals and adding six assists. Also for YC, Jess Daugherty had three goals and two assists, Maddie Williams had two goals and two assists, Sam Mullen scored three goals and Madelyn McKee, Grace Doyle and Emma Bullen each scored two goals.

Central, meanwhile, finished at 13-0 in the league and improved to 17-0 overall. The Panthers were paced by Jerin Williams (three goals, assist), Jakob Terpak (two goals, assist) and Jimmy Kohr (goal, two assists).

OTHER BOYS' LACROSSE

York Catholic 12, West York 7: At West York, the Irish outscored the home team 6-2 in the second half to secure the York-Adams League victory. With the win, York Catholic finishes league play at 7-6 and improved to 9-6 overall. West York fell to 5-7 in the league and 6-7 overall.

BOYS' VOLLEYBALL

York Catholic 3, New Oxford 0: At York Catholic, the Irish won the nonleague match 25-15, 25-20, 25-21. Individually for the Irish, Luke Forjan had 16 kills and 16 digs, Brady Walker had 10 kills and five digs, John Forjan had 35 assists and five digs and Nick Phillips had nine kills. YC improved to 10-2 overall.

