Scott Fitzkee is shown with his daughter, Bryn, as she signs her national letter of intent to play lacrosse for Ohio State. (Photo: SUBMITTED)

Scott Fitzkee is regarded by many as one of the greatest multi-sport athletes to ever emerge from York County.

Fitzkee starred at Red Lion High School in the early 1970s, averaging more than 10 yards per carry for some championship Lion teams while also winning a state 100-yard sprint championship.

After graduating from Red Lion High in 1975, Fitzkee became a starting wideout on some standout Penn State teams in the late 1970s before enjoying a four-year NFL career.

He has lived in Maryland for a number of years, but he still returns often to his York County roots and has become a regular guest over the years at the Eddie Khayat and George Tarasovic Celebrity Golf Classic.

Fitzkee's athletic prowess, it seems, has been passed on to his children.

Wednesday, Fitzkee's daughter, Bryn, signed a national letter of intent to play NCAA Division I lacrosse at Ohio State University.

Bryn plays high school lacrosse for the John Carroll School in Bel Air, Maryland, and club lacrosse for the SkyWalkers out of Baltimore.

She's a four-year starter at John Carroll, which plays in the prestigious "A" conference of the Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland.

During her high school career, she scored more than 120 goals and had 100 assists. She was also a team leader in draw controls and ground balls.

