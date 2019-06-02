Story Highlights York Catholic has advanced to the state Class 2-A girls' lacrosse semifinals.

The Irish are coming off a 22-9 quarterfinal win over Oakland Catholic.

York Catholic next faces District 1 runner-up Springfield Delco on Tuesday.

Buy Photo The York Catholic girls' lacrosse players celebrate their 12-9 win over Kennard-Dale during the District 3 Class 2-A championship match at Central Dauphin Middle School in Harrisburg on Wednesday, May 22. The Irish hope to be celebrating again after Tuesday's PIAA Class 2-A state semifinal meeting vs. Springfield Delco. Dawn J. Sagert photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

The York Catholic girls' team is the last lacrosse program left standing from the York-Adams League.

The District 3 champion Irish (23-1) advanced to the PIAA Class 2-A state semifinals on Saturday with a 22-9 quarterfinal rout of District 7 champion Oakland Catholic (16-1).

The game was played at Penn State's Panzer Stadium.

Ella Linthicum (six goals, three assists), Sydney Mentzer (four goals, four assists), Olivia Staples (three goals, assist), Natalie Neiman (goal, three assists), Kennedy Eckert (three goals) and Shannon Staples (goal, assist) led the Irish offense.

The Irish will next take on District 1 runner-up Springfield Delco at 2 p.m. Tuesday at Exeter Township High School in Berks County.

Springfield Delco (18-6) earned a 16-5 quarterfinal win over Cocalico (17-6) on Saturday. Cocalico was the third-place team from District 3.

York Catholic is attempting to give the Y-A League its third straight PIAA Class 2-A girls' lacrosse finalist. Kennard-Dale reached the two previous 2-A state title matches, suffering losses on each occasions.

K-D's hopes of a third straight state finals appearance were foiled on Saturday with a 17-12 loss to District 12 champion Archbishop Carroll at Penncrest High School. K-D finished at 18-6.

Archbishop Carroll will face District 1 champion Villa Maria (23-1) in the other state 2-A semifinal. Villa Maria is the defending 2-A state champ. District 1 has won every PIAA girls' lacrosse title but one since the PIAA started sponsoring the girls' lacrosse state playoffs in 2009. Archbishop Carroll won the 3-A state title in 2017.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com.