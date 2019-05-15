Buy Photo York Catholic's Olivia Staples, left, controls the ball while Kennard-Dale's Jenna Soukaseum defends during girls' lacrosse championship action at Eastern York Senior High School in Wrightsville, Friday, May 10, 2019. Kennard-Dale would win the title game 11-10. Dawn J. Sagert photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

The York Catholic and Kennard-Dale girls' lacrosse teams rolled to quarterfinal triumphs on Wednesday in District 3 Class 2-A action.

The top-seeded Irish dominated eighth-seeded Lancaster Country Day at York Suburban, 19-6. Third-seeded K-D, meanwhile, cruised past sixth-seeded Twin Valley, 20-8, in Fawn Grove.

York Catholic was led by Sydney Mentzer (four goals, two assists), Grace Doyle (four goals), Ella Linthicum (two goals, two assists), Natalie Nieman (three goals) and Olivia Staples (three goals).

The Irish and the Rams separated themselves from the York-Adams League pack this season. York Catholic won the Y-A regular-season crown, while K-D took the playoff championship.

York Catholic improved to 19-1, while K-D is now 16-4.

In Monday's semifinals, York Catholic will play fourth-seeded Lampeter-Strasburg (13-5). L-S won its quarterfinal over fifth-seeded Wyomissing, 14-10.

K-D, meanwhile, will face second-seeded Cocalico in its semifinal on Monday. Cocalico captured a 16-10 quarterfinal win at home over seventh-seeded Susquehannock on Wednesday.

Susquehannock finished 11-7. Cocalico improved to 15-4.

The Warriors were paced by Kenna Hancock (three goals, three assists), Rachel Oestrike (goal, two assists), Cecelia Wilson (two goals) and Abigail Grim (two goals).

The sites and times for Monday's semifinals have yet to be determined.

The only other Y-A girls' lacrosse team in District 3 action on Wednesday was 11th-seeded South Western, which dropped a 20-5 Class 3-A decision at third-seeded Exeter Township. Caitlyn Coates had two goals for South Western.

South Western finished at 11-6. Exeter improved to 17-3.

BOYS' LACROSSE

Susquehannock 11, Lower Dauphin 9: At Glen Rock, the Warriors won a District 3 Class 2-A first-round contest on Tuesday night.

The fifth-seeded Warriors improved to 13-5. The 12th-seeded Falcons finished the season at 8-10. Susquehannock moves on to the quarterfinals at 7 p.m. Thursday against fourth-seeded Hershey (13-5). The Trojans had a first-round bye.

The Warriors were on Tuesday led by Gavin Held (four goals, three assists), Ben Wilson (two goals, three assists), Ben Tomasic (three goals), Matt Allen (goal, two assists) and Connor Kernan (14 saves).

Red Lion 11, Warwick 4: At Red Lion, the Lions had little trouble winning their District 3 Class 3-A boys' lacrosse opener on Tuesday.

Eli Workinger (two goals, four assists), Ben Hornberger (four goals, assist), Coulson Bittner (three goals) and Zach Mentzer (goal, two assists) led the Lions.

The sixth-seeded Lions improved to 14-4, while 11th-seeded Warwick finished at 9-7.

Red Lion next travels to third-seeded Palmyra (17-2) at 7 p.m. Thursday at Lebanon Valley College in a quarterfinal contest. Palmyra had a bye on Tuesday.

Eastern York 14, York Suburban 13: At Suburban, the 10th-seeded Golden Knights downed the seventh-seeded Trojans in a District 3 Class 2-A first-round contest on Tuesday.

Eastern was led by Bryce Henise (five goals, three assists), Gavin Evans (goal, four assists), Jake Crumling (three goals), Cadyn Michael (two goals, assist) and Ryan Emlet (two goals).

Suburban's leaders were Dominic Corto (five goals, two assists), Evan LeCates (four goals, assist), Jason Mills (goal, three assists), Cole Hamberger (two goals) and John Wasilewski (goal, assist).

Eastern improved to 10-8. Suburban finished at 9-7.

The Knights move on to face second-seeded Lancaster Country Day (15-3) at 7 p.m. Thursday at Lancaster Catholic High School. LCD had a bye on Tuesday.

South Western 12, Exeter 8: At Hanover, the Mustangs moved to the District 3 Class 3-A quarterfinals with a first-round triumph on Tuesday.

Seventh-seeded South Western improved to 13-3. No. 10 seed Exeter finished at 13-8.

The Mustangs will next visit No. 2 seed Wilson (16-3) at 7 p.m. Thursday. Wilson had a bye on Tuesday.