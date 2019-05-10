Story Highlights Kennard-Dale beat York Catholic in girls' lacrosse action on Friday, 11-10.

The win gave K-D the York-Adams League playoff title for a fifth straight year.

York Catholic dropped to 17-1 on the season. The K-D girls improved to 15-4.

Kennard-Dale celebrates an 11-10 win over York Catholic during girls' lacrosse championship action at Eastern York Senior High School in Wrightsville, Friday, May 10, 2019.

WRIGHTSVILLE — Whenever the York Catholic and Kennard-Dale girls’ lacrosse teams battle one another, there’s rarely a dull moment.

Not surprisingly, that was the case again when the York-Adams League powers squared off Friday evening at Eastern York High School in the league playoff championship contest.

With the score tied with 10 minutes left, the Rams used their skill and experience to take control. A goal by University of Maryland Baltimore County recruit Megan Halczuk broke an 8-8 deadlock with 9:33 left on the clock.

After the Irish pull within 10-9 with just under seven minutes left, the K-D girls got another big goal from another UMBC recruit in Mackenzie Young.

York Catholic's Sydney Mentzer, left, controls the ball while Kennard-Dale's Megan Halczuk defends during girls' lacrosse championship action at Eastern York Senior High School in Wrightsville, Friday, May 10, 2019. Kennard-Dale would win the title game 11-10.

Young’s goal proved to be the game-winner as the Rams held on for an 11-10 triumph, handing the Irish (17-1) their first loss of the season.

The victory extended K-D’s string of league championships. Friday’s triumph marked the fifth straight Y-A league title for the Rams (15-4).

“It’s awesome,” Young said. “Obviously we lost to them earlier in the year and that really wasn’t a great feeling. But being able to come back and get them again and then to keep our string of county championships is awesome.”

The Rams can thank their standouts, Halczuk (five goals) and Young (two goals), for coming up big when they needed them. That duo, who figure to be roommates at UMBC next year, were critical in helping seize momentum at times throughout the night.

York Catholic's Olivia Staples, left, controls the ball while Kennard-Dale's Jenna Soukaseum defends during girls' lacrosse championship action at Eastern York Senior High School in Wrightsville, Friday, May 10, 2019. Kennard-Dale would win the title game 11-10.

“It’s all about momentum,” Young said. “We were able to keep it at the end, which is what pushed over the top.”

While the Rams have the experience and talent, the Irish have quite a bit of the latter as well. With so many talented freshmen and sophomores, the YC girls figure to find themselves in a number of title games over the next few years.

Still, the sting of losing for the first time this season — young team or not — was a bitter pill to swallow for the youthful Irish.

“They are obviously upset and crying,” YC coach Rob Linthicum said. “And that’s fine. I’ll let them cry tonight, but come Monday we’ll be back to work.”

York Catholic's Sydney Mentzer, left, controls the ball while Kennard-Dale's Megan Halczuk defends during girls' lacrosse championship action at Eastern York Senior High School in Wrightsville, Friday, May 10, 2019. Kennard-Dale would win the title game 11-10.

Kennedy Eckert led the Irish with three goals while Natalie Neiman and Sydney Mentzer, who left the game late after a hard check in the final two minutes, each scored two goals.

Reach Ryan Vandersloot at sports@yorkdispatch.com.